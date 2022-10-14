MHT CET 2022: MCA Provisional Merit List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for the first-year postgraduate admissions to MCA programme. Candidates who have applied for the MHT CET 2022 admissions can visit the official website of CET Cell to check the provisional merit list.

According to the schedule given, the last date for students to submit grievances against the MHT CET MCA Provisional Merit List is today - October 14, 2022. Based on the preferences entered and the grievances entered by the students Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates will be announced on October 15, 2022.

To check the MHT CET MCA provisional merit list 2022 candidates can visit the official website - mca2022.mahacet.org.in. Candidates can also check the MHT CET MCA provisional merit list through the direct link available here.

MHT CET 2022 Provisional Merit List - Direct Link

How to check MHT CET MCA Provisional Merit List 2022

MHT CET provisional merit list for the MCA programme is available on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell. Candidates can check the MHT CET 2022 Provisional allotment result by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP allotment link

Step 3: Click on the MHT CET 2022 Provisional Allotment list link

Step 3: Download the provisional allotment PDF for further reference

As mentioned on the counselling schedule the MHT CET 2022 Final Merit list for MHT CET MCA Admissions will be made available on October 15, 2022. The Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be available online on October 20, 2022.

