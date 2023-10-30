CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Application Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Apply Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the applications for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 tomorrow: October 31, 2023, in online mode. Students who are eligible and have not applied yet can fill out the application form through the official website - cbse.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, those students who registered for the scholarship last year can also apply for the renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship till tomorrow: October 31, 2023. However, only those who have scored more than 50% in class 11 can apply for renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship. Students can also click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 in the table below

Events Dates Last date to register for the scholarship scheme October 31, 2023 Verification of the applications by school authorities November 7, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023?

Students who are yet to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 can register themselves through online mode. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the website link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the apply button

Step 4: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter all the details and fill out the scholarship application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and then submit

Step 7: Download the application form and print a hardcopy of it for future use

