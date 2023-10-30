AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2024 Today, Know How To Download Here

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the admit cards for the INI CET 2024 admit card today: October 30, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who are appearing for the January 2024 session exams can check and download the hall tickets through the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

To download the INI CET admit card 2024, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as application ID and password in the login window. As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AIIMS INI CET 2024 exam on November 5, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi to get the latest updates.

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Admit Card - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Details mentioned on the INI CET 2024 admit card

As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-mentioned details will be mentioned on the AIIMS INI CET January 2024 admit card.

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of the exam

Exam centre name

Test centre address

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Exam day important instructions

How to download the AIIMS INI CET January 2024 admit card?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the AIIMS INI CET admit card 2024 for the January session.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the AIIMS INI CET 2024 admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the details as asked

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download it for future use

