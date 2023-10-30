NVS Lateral Entry Registration 2024 Last Date Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

NVS Lateral Entry Admission 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the applications for class 9 and 11 lateral entry admissions 2024-25 tomorrow: October 31, 2023, in online mode. Students who have not registered for the JNV Class 9, and 11 lateral entry can register at navodaya.gov.in.

The admissions against the vacant seats will be done on the basis of the JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test. The JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test for classes 9 and 11 will be held on February 10, 2024, with a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. Students can click on the direct links provided below to complete the registrations.

Who is eligible for NVS LEST admission 2024?

Students can check the eligibility criteria for NVS LEST admission 2024 given below:

Students who are studying in classes 8 and 10 in 2023 (January to December Session) / 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024 Session) only are eligible to apply for the classes 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test.

How to register for NVS Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry 2024?

Students who are interested in applying for the JNV Class 9, 11 lateral entry and have not registered yet can fill out the application form through the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the JNV Class 9 or 11 admission 2024 link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen on the new page, click on apply for registration

Step 4: Register by using all the details as asked

Step 5: Login and fill in the details mentioned in the online application form

Step 6: Make the online fee payment of the application fee and submit

Step 7: Download the NVS application form and keep it for further use

Also Read: CLAT Sample Papers 2024: Fourth Set To Be Out Today, Check Details Here

