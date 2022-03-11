CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 Results NOT to be announced today

CBSE 10th and 12th Term 1 Result 2022: According to the latest reports and a notification from the CBSE, the Board will not be announcing the class 12 Term 1 Exams today. The CBSE Board has also released a notification regarding the Fake News Circulating regarding the declaration of the CBSE Term 1 Exam.
Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the CBSE Term 1 Results for class 10 and 12 exams have also been advised by the board to follow the official website of the board for all details regarding the release of the CBSE Term 1 Exams. Check here for complete details.
Keep refreshing this page for latest news and updates about CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22.
11 Mar, 2022 03:07 PM IST
#cbseforstudents #Exams #Fake #CBSE— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 11, 2022
Fake News Alert pic.twitter.com/d4HMDOibeH
11 Mar, 2022 01:10 PM IST
To check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022, students are required to visit the website and enter the login details in the result link. Candidates can refer to the below given login window.
11 Mar, 2022 12:40 PM IST
CBSE decided to conduct the class 10 and 12 examinations in the form of two-term exams. While the first term exams were conducted in November-December 2022, the second term exams are scheduled for April-May 2022. The final results will be released based on the Term 1 and 2 Marks secured by the students
11 Mar, 2022 12:20 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Results will include the candidates' information along with the exam information and the qualifying status of the student. When checking the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details given on the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022.
The CBSE Term 1 Results will include details such as
11 Mar, 2022 11:54 AM IST
Apart from the official website students will be able to check the CBSE Term 1 Results via DigiLocker. To check the results students are required to visit the official website results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App. Students can follow the steps provided below to get the results.
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker official website
Step 2: Login using the registered mobile number
Step 3: Click on the CBS Results section
Step 4: Click on Class 10/ 12 Passing Certificate
Step 5: Enter the name, roll number, and year
Step 6: The CBSE Marksheets will be displayed
11 Mar, 2022 11:24 AM IST
To check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022, students are required to first visit the official website and enter the Term 1 Registration details in the link provided. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website
Step 2: Click on the Term 1 Result link given
Step 3: Enter the CBSE Term 1 Registration number in the result link
step 4: The CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 for further reference
11 Mar, 2022 10:58 AM IST
According to media reports, the CBSE Term 1 results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website of the board. Although an exact schedule is not available it is reported that the CBSE 10th and 12 results will be available in some time.
Candidates can check the CBSE Term 1 Results on the official website of the board - cbse.gov.in. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022.
11 Mar, 2022 10:28 AM IST
The biggest question that has been troubling students these last three months has been the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 Release Date and Time. While originally, the CBSE Board had planned on announcing Term 1 Results for Class 10 and Class 12 students by 15th January 2022; but due to problems in the evaluation process and the third wave of the pandemic, they were delayed. However, latest updates from CBSE Board have hinted that the CBSE 12th Result 2021-22 for Term 1 Exam will be announced by 12th March – Friday. This would be followed by CBSE Class 10 Results for Term 1 Exams which will be announced thereafter. While the CBSE Term 1 Result Date and Time have not been confirmed, it is expected that it should be out this week.