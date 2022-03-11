CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 Results NOT to be announced today

11 Mar, 2022 03:07 PM IST CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2022 Not Today Central Board of Secondary Education, will NOT be announcing the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 today. The board has also warned against the fake news circulating regarding the release of the CBSE Term 1 class 12 results 2022. According to the news circulating, the results were said to be out by 2 PM today. Candidates have been advised to visit the website for further details. #cbseforstudents #Exams #Fake #CBSE

Fake News Alert pic.twitter.com/d4HMDOibeH — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 11, 2022

11 Mar, 2022 01:10 PM IST CBSE Term 1 Login Window Sample To check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022, students are required to visit the website and enter the login details in the result link. Candidates can refer to the below given login window.

11 Mar, 2022 12:40 PM IST CBSE Term 2 Schedule CBSE decided to conduct the class 10 and 12 examinations in the form of two-term exams. While the first term exams were conducted in November-December 2022, the second term exams are scheduled for April-May 2022. The final results will be released based on the Term 1 and 2 Marks secured by the students

11 Mar, 2022 12:20 PM IST Details given on the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 CBSE Term 1 Results will include the candidates' information along with the exam information and the qualifying status of the student. When checking the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details given on the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022. The CBSE Term 1 Results will include details such as Name of the candidate

Roll Number and Registration Number

Board details

Exam Details

Name of Examination

List of Subjects

Marks secured in each subject

Minimum marks required

Total Masks secured

Grade secured

Qualifying status

11 Mar, 2022 11:54 AM IST How to check CBSE Term 1 Results via DigiLocker Apart from the official website students will be able to check the CBSE Term 1 Results via DigiLocker. To check the results students are required to visit the official website results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App. Students can follow the steps provided below to get the results. Step 1: Visit the Digilocker official website Step 2: Login using the registered mobile number Step 3: Click on the CBS Results section Step 4: Click on Class 10/ 12 Passing Certificate Step 5: Enter the name, roll number, and year Step 6: The CBSE Marksheets will be displayed



11 Mar, 2022 11:24 AM IST How to check CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 To check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022, students are required to first visit the official website and enter the Term 1 Registration details in the link provided. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022. Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website Step 2: Click on the Term 1 Result link given Step 3: Enter the CBSE Term 1 Registration number in the result link step 4: The CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 will be displayed Step 5: Download the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 for further reference

11 Mar, 2022 10:58 AM IST Where to check CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 According to media reports, the CBSE Term 1 results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website of the board. Although an exact schedule is not available it is reported that the CBSE 10th and 12 results will be available in some time. Candidates can check the CBSE Term 1 Results on the official website of the board - cbse.gov.in. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the CBSE Term 1 Results 2022.