CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 from Today, Check Do's and Don'ts here

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is commencing the Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Examinations from today - April 26, 2022 onwards. The first paper for the class 10 students is Painting while the first exam for the class 12 students is Entrepreneurship. Students appearing for the examinations from today onwards can check here the Do’s and Don'ts that need to be kept in mind throughout the examination.

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 - What to do

With the board exams beginning from today onwards, students have been provided with basic instructions which need to be followed on the day of the exams. Candidates appearing for the board examination can check below the instructions, Do’s and Don’ts to be followed.

Students appearing for the exams are allowed to carry a clipboard and a pencil box to the exam centre. However it must be noted that the clipboard and pencil box needs to be transparent and not have anything written on it. Students are required to use blue ink to answer the questions. Students must also make sure that they carry the printed admit card to the exam centre. Students can also carry their own clear water bottle and hand sanitizer. Students need to wear their school uniforms to the exam centre. Masks are mandatory for students throughout the duration of the exam especially in Delhi and parts of NCR including Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad exam centres. Students with illnesses like diabetes or any other medical conditions are allowed to carry a small packet of food/ biscuits to the exam hall.

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 - What Not to Do

It must be noted that they will not be allowed to share pens, colours or other items as they are required to carry their own stationary items. Red or any other coloured ink including black is not allowed. Students taking the exams are also advised not to use a pencil to answer the questions in the answer sheets and all the answers must be written in blue pen. Apart from the CBSE Term 2 Admit Card no other paper/ sheet will be allowed inside the exam centre. Things like smart watches, mobile phones, bluetooth speakers etc are also not allowed in the exam hall.

The CBSE Term 2 examinations will commence from 10:30 AM. Students will be allowed inside the exam hall from 10 AM onwards. Students are advised to reach the exam centres well in advance to avoid getting late.

