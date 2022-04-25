CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 From Tomorrow, Board to hold LIVE Webinar on Exam Modalities

CBSE Webinar for Term 2 Exam: As per the updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webinar on modalities of holding term 2 exams for the 10th, and 12th today on 25th April 2022. The live webinar on modalities for the conduct of 10th, 12th term 2 exam 2022 will commence at 11 am with the keynote address of Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE.

Also, the recorded version of the webinar will be available for students on the YouTube channel. The board has directed all the schools to arrange a setup to watch the live stream of the webcast. It is compulsory for all the schools to attend this webinar. Non-compliance of instructions for watching this CBSE webcast will be viewed seriously by the board.

Check CBSE Official Notice on Live Webinar Here

CBSE Live Webinar To Help Students

The board is conducting the live webinar to help students understand examination preparations as well as the roles and responsibilities of functionaries. The duration of the live webcast will be used to get into examination mode and thus be fully prepared to conduct the examination successfully. In addition, the webinar will eliminate all future complications, and the board, with the assistance of schools and students, will be able to successfully conduct examinations.

Students Demand To Cancel Board Exam

Students across the country are not in favor of board exams. They have taken to Twitter with various hashtags trying to make higher authorities hear their demands. Students are demanding internal assessments over offline exams due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

CBSE Board Exam 2023

Meanwhile, the CBSE has recently announced to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year - 2022-23. That means the Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts, according to sources in the Ministry of Education. CBSE Board has also released the updated syllabus for the 2022-23 session with rationalized coursework for 9th to 12th class students. As per policy, the board has decided to rationalize or reduce the CBSE 10th and 12th Syllabus 2023 by nearly 30% in different subjects.

Also Read: CBSE Board Syllabus 2022-23: Board removes chapters on Democracy, Islamic empires, Cold War and Urdu Poems