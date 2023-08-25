  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CCSU Result 2023 OUT: Get LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem Chaudhary Charan Singh University result link here

CCSU Result 2023 OUT: Get LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem Chaudhary Charan Singh University result link here

CCSU Result 2023 OUT: Chaudhary Charan Singh University results for semester 6 can be checked online at ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. Students can download their CCSU result for LLb, BCA, BBA by using their roll number. Know how to download

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 18:28 IST
CCSU Result 2023 OUT for LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem
CCSU Result 2023 OUT for LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University has released the results of LLb, BCA, BBA for 6th semester online. Students who appeared for these exams can check their CCSU result at these official websites: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. They have to use their roll number to download their CCSU result marksheet. Chaudhary Charan Singh University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication etc.

CCSU Result 2023 Latest Updates: LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem Exams Result Links 

Students can check the table to get the direct link to download the CCSU result marksheets: 

Course

CCSU Result Links 

LL.b 6th Sem

Click Here

BBA 6th Sem

Click Here

BCA 6th Sem

Click Here

How to download CCSU Result 2023 marksheet online for 6th sem exams? 

Students who appeared for 6th-semester exams can go through the steps to know how to check and download CCSU marksheet: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com

Step 2: On the new page, click on odd/even semester results or regular/private/professional courses

Step 3: The course and semester-wise CCSU result links will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check CCSU 6th semester subject-wise result

Step 5: Check the results, download it and save it for future references 

CCSU Meerut Highlights

Students can check below the CCSU Meerut overview in the table provided: 

About CCSU

Details

University Name

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut

Popularly Known As

CCSU

Established

1965

Courses

BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc Courses

CCSU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Also Read: [Latest] CCSU Result 2023: Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result Link Here at ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023