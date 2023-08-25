CCSU Result 2023 OUT: Get LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem Chaudhary Charan Singh University result link here

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University has released the results of LLb, BCA, BBA for 6th semester online. Students who appeared for these exams can check their CCSU result at these official websites: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. They have to use their roll number to download their CCSU result marksheet. Chaudhary Charan Singh University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication etc.

CCSU Result 2023 Latest Updates: LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem Exams Result Links

Students can check the table to get the direct link to download the CCSU result marksheets:

Course CCSU Result Links LL.b 6th Sem Click Here BBA 6th Sem Click Here BCA 6th Sem Click Here

How to download CCSU Result 2023 marksheet online for 6th sem exams?

Students who appeared for 6th-semester exams can go through the steps to know how to check and download CCSU marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com

Step 2: On the new page, click on odd/even semester results or regular/private/professional courses

Step 3: The course and semester-wise CCSU result links will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check CCSU 6th semester subject-wise result

Step 5: Check the results, download it and save it for future references

CCSU Meerut Highlights

Students can check below the CCSU Meerut overview in the table provided:

About CCSU Details University Name Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut Popularly Known As CCSU Established 1965 Courses BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc Courses CCSU Result Link - Latest Click Here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed

