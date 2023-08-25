CCSU Result 2023 OUT: Get LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem Chaudhary Charan Singh University result link here

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University has released the results of LLb, BCA, BBA for 6th semester online. Students who appeared for these exams can check their CCSU result at these official websites: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. They have to use their roll number to download their CCSU result marksheet. Chaudhary Charan Singh University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication etc.
CCSU Result 2023 Latest Updates: LLb, BCA, BBA 6th Sem Exams Result Links
Students can check the table to get the direct link to download the CCSU result marksheets:
|
Course
|
CCSU Result Links
|
LL.b 6th Sem
|
BBA 6th Sem
|
BCA 6th Sem
How to download CCSU Result 2023 marksheet online for 6th sem exams?
Students who appeared for 6th-semester exams can go through the steps to know how to check and download CCSU marksheet:
Step 1: Go to the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com
Step 2: On the new page, click on odd/even semester results or regular/private/professional courses
Step 3: The course and semester-wise CCSU result links will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Enter the roll number to check CCSU 6th semester subject-wise result
Step 5: Check the results, download it and save it for future references
CCSU Meerut Highlights
Students can check below the CCSU Meerut overview in the table provided:
|
About CCSU
|
Details
|
University Name
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut
|
Popularly Known As
|
CCSU
|
Established
|
1965
|
Courses
|
BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc Courses
|
CCSU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
