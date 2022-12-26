CDAC C-CAT 2023 Exam Dates Released, Register by Jan 18 at cdac.in

CDAC C-CAT 2023: As per the updates, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released the exam dates for Common Admission Test (C-CAT) at the official website. As per the announced dates, the CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and 29. Candidates willing to appear for C-CAT 2023 have to register at cdac.in. The last date to fill out the application form for CDAC C-CAT is January 18, 2023.

Before, filling up the application form, candidates must check the eligibility criteria for CDAC C-CAT 2023. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing conducts the national-level exam to offer candidates admission to the various PG Diploma courses.

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date of registration and payment of exam fee for C-CAT January 18, 2023 C-CAT admit card January 24 to 28, 2023 Common Admission Test (C-CAT) January 28 and 29, 2023 Release of C-CAT ranks February 9, 2023 C-CAT seat allotment round 1 result February 17, 2023

How To Fill CDAC C-CAT 2023 Application Form?

Interested candidates must know that the C-CAT 2023 registration portal will remain open till January 18. They can go through the steps to know how to fill CDAC C-CAT 2023 application form -

1st Step - Go to the CDAC official website - cdac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - CDAC C-CAT registration.

3rd Step - Enter the required details like email ID, mobile number, date of birth and others.

4th Step - After registration, fill C-CAT application form, upload the specified documents and pay the fees.

5th Step - Now, go through the same and submit the CDAC C-CAT application form 2023 for future reference.

C-CAT 2023 Category-Wise Fee (inclusive of GST)

Category Papers Fees I A Rs 1350 II A+B Rs 1550 III A+B+C Rs 1750

