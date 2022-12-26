    CDAC C-CAT 2023 Exam Dates Released, Register by Jan 18 at cdac.in

    CDAC C-CAT 2023: CDAC has announced the exam dates for C-DAC C-CAT for the candidates. As per the schedule, C-CAT 2023 will be held on January 28 and 29. They can register for CDAC C-CAT 2023 at cdac.in till January 18. Know details here 

    Updated: Dec 26, 2022 16:45 IST
    CDAC C-CAT 2023 Exam Dates
    CDAC C-CAT 2023 Exam Dates

    CDAC C-CAT 2023: As per the updates, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released the exam dates for Common Admission Test (C-CAT) at the official website. As per the announced dates, the CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and 29. Candidates willing to appear for C-CAT 2023 have to register at cdac.in. The last date to fill out the application form for CDAC C-CAT is January 18, 2023. 

    Before, filling up the application form, candidates must check the eligibility criteria for CDAC C-CAT 2023. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing conducts the national-level exam to offer candidates admission to the various PG Diploma courses.   

    CDAC C-CAT 2023 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    CDAC C-CAT 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date of registration and payment of exam fee for C-CAT

    January 18, 2023

    C-CAT admit card 

    January 24 to 28, 2023

    Common Admission Test (C-CAT)

    January 28 and 29, 2023

    Release of C-CAT ranks

    February 9, 2023

    C-CAT seat allotment round 1 result

    February 17, 2023

    How To Fill CDAC C-CAT 2023 Application Form? 

    Interested candidates must know that the C-CAT 2023 registration portal will remain open till January 18. They can go through the steps to know how to fill CDAC C-CAT 2023 application form - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the CDAC official website - cdac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - CDAC C-CAT registration.
    • 3rd Step - Enter the required details like email ID, mobile number, date of birth and others.
    • 4th Step - After registration, fill C-CAT application form, upload the specified documents and pay the fees. 
    • 5th Step - Now, go through the same and submit the CDAC C-CAT application form 2023 for future reference. 

     C-CAT 2023 Category-Wise Fee (inclusive of GST)

    Category 

    Papers 

    Fees 

    I

    A

    Rs 1350

    II

    A+B

    Rs 1550

    III

    A+B+C

    Rs 1750

