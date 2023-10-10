CEE Kerala KEAM 2023 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List For Pharmacy Courses Out, Get PDFs Here

Kerala KEAM 2023 Seat Allotment: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has released the provisional allotment list for Kerala BPharm and AYUSH/Ailled courses in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the seat allotment process can check their seat allocation status through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the allotment is prepared on the basis of the online options registered by the candidates. The seat allocation list can be checked online by KEAM 2023 candidate's portal. As per the schedule, the final allotment list is scheduled to be published on October 9, 2023, but it has not been released yet. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the CEE Kerala to get the latest updates.

KEAM Second Phase Provisional Allotment List 2023 for BPharm course - Direct Link

Kerala KEAM 2nd Phase Provisional Allotment List for AYUSH/Ailled course - Direct Link

Check the official notice below

Details mentioned on the KEAM 2nd Phase Seat Allotment List 2023

The Kerala KEAM 2023 second phase seat allotment pdf includes the below-given details on it.

Serial number

Application number

Rank

College name

Course name

Seat type

How to download the CEE Kerala KEAM 2nd phase seat allotment list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Kerala KEAM 2023 second phase seat allotment list for BPharm and AYUSH/Ailled courses.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the allotment list button given

Step 4: The seat allotment pdfs link will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download it for future use



