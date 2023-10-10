AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Make Changes at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XVIII (18) Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the online fee payment and application correction process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII exam today: October 10, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have successfully filled out their application form and are yet to make the payment of the registration fee can do the same by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the released schedule, candidates can make the fee payment of the AIBE 18 exam by October 10, 2023. Those candidates who want to make the corrections in their filled registration form can also do the necessary modifications by October 10, 2023. The examination authority will release the admit cards for the All India Bar exam on October 20, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2023.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Fee Payment Facility - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Registration Fees

In order to complete the registrations, candidates are required to make the payment of the specified amount of the registration fee as mentioned in the table given below:

Category Fees General/ UR Rs 3,500 SC/ST Rs 2,500

How to edit the AIBE 18 registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit their AIBE 18 application form 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Now, click on the candidate's login link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details

Step 5: Complete the required modifications in the AIBE 18 application form

Step 6: Submit the details and download the application confirmation page for future reference

