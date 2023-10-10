Kerala University Result 2023 Out For UG, PG Courses at exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala University Results 2023: The University of Kerala has announced the semester-wise results for the various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the semester exams can check and download their results through the official website - exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as the candidate's code and password in the login window. The university has released the results for the MA Economic and MSc Psychology second semester, M.A. Music, Music(Veena), Music(Violin), Music (Mridangam) & Dance (Kerala Nadanam) September 2022, MCA regular and supplementary December session 2022 exam. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check their semester-wise results online.

The results can be accessed in the form of a PDF file, candidates who have given the Kerala University UG, PG semester-wise exams can check their scores by logging in through the students' portal from the official website.

Kerala University Results 2023 Student Login - Direct Link (Click Here)

Login details required to download the Kerala University result 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

Roll number or candidate’s code

Password

How to check Kerala University UG, PG results 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their Kerala University result for UG and PG courses online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the students portal available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login details as asked

Step 4: Submit the details and go through the results

Step 5: Download the results for future use

Also Read: TS PECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Registrations Begin, Apply Until October 11

