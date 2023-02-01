CEETA PG 2023 Registration Begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know How to Apply Here

CEETA PG Registration Process Starts: As per the latest updates, Anna University has started the registration process for Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) from today-February 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the postgraduate courses can do the same on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. However, the candidates can apply for CEETA PG registrations till February 22, 2023.

CEETA PG is conducted for admission to M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN courses. As per the official schedule, the authorities will conduct the CEETA PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023. The exam will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Candidates can apply for the CEETA PG 2023 admission below. However, they can also check out additional details regarding eligibility and fee in the below-mentioned Information Brochure.

CEETA PG Admission-Direct link (Available Now)

CEETA PG 2023 Information Brochure PDF- Click Here

How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023 ?

The authorities have started the registration process for CEET PG 2023 on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the CEETA PG 2023-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Scroll down, click on commencement of online registration

Step 3 : Register with the required details

Step 4 : Now, log in with registered email and password

Step 5 : Fill out CEETA PG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7 : Submit the form and take a printout

What is the Fee Structure of CEETA PG 2023?

Programme SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu Others CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. Entrance Fee- Rs.500 Entrance Fee- Rs.1000 Counselling Fee-Rs.250 + 18 % GST Counselling Fee-Rs.500+ 18 % GST

