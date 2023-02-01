    CEETA PG 2023 Registration Begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know How to Apply Here

    CEETA PG 2023 Application process has been started on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. Eligible candidates can apply till Feb 22, 2023. They can check the complete details here

    Updated: Feb 1, 2023 11:51 IST
    CEETA PG 2023 Registration Begins Today
    CEETA PG 2023 Registration Begins Today

    CEETA PG Registration Process Starts: As per the latest updates, Anna University has started the registration process for Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) from today-February 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the postgraduate courses can do the same on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. However, the candidates can apply for CEETA PG registrations till February 22, 2023.

    CEETA PG is conducted for admission to M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN courses. As per the official schedule, the authorities will conduct the CEETA PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023. The exam will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Candidates can apply for the CEETA PG 2023 admission below. However, they can also check out additional details regarding eligibility and fee in the below-mentioned Information Brochure.

    CEETA PG Admission-Direct link (Available Now)

    CEETA PG 2023 Information Brochure PDF- Click Here

    How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023 ?

    The authorities have started the registration process for CEET PG 2023 on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the CEETA PG 2023-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu
    • Step 2: Scroll down, click on commencement of online registration
    • Step 3: Register with the required details
    • Step 4: Now, log in with registered email and password
    • Step 5: Fill out CEETA PG 2023 application form
    • Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a  printout

    What is the Fee Structure of CEETA PG 2023?

    Programme

    SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu 

    Others

    CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.  

    Entrance Fee- Rs.500

    Entrance Fee- Rs.1000

    Counselling Fee-Rs.250 + 18 % GST

    Counselling Fee-Rs.500+ 18 % GST

    Also Read: TANCET 2023: Registration Window Opens at tancet.annauniv.edu, Get Registration and Application Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories