CENTAC Puducherry Merit List 2023 Released at centacpuducherry.in; Get Final, Provisional Allotment PDF

CENTAC Puducherry Merit List 2023: The Centralised Admission Committee has released the first round provisional allotment list along with the final merit list for NEET-based Under Graduate Medical Courses (M.B.B.S., B.D.S., B.A.M.S. & B.V.Sc.&A.H.(National SS). Candidates can download the allotment lists on the official website: centacpuducherry.in. They can also get the direct link to download the CENTAC Puducherry Merit List 2023 here.

The official notice reads, ‘’The First Round Provisional allotment list along with Final Merit list for NEET based Under Graduate Medical Courses (M.B.B.S., B.D.S., B.A.M.S. & B.V.Sc.&A.H. (National SS)) of Government, Management / Self-financing, Management (Telugu Minority) and Management (Christian Minority) quota are published in the CENTAC website www.centacpuducherry.in. Admission is subject to verification of original documents relating to Residence/Community.’’

CENTAC Merit List 2023 PDF Download- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access CENTAC Puducherry Merit List 2023 is mentioned below:

CENTAC 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment Click Here CENTAC Puducherry Final Merit List Click Here

What After Release of CENTAC Puducherry Merit List 2023?

After the CENTAC merit list 2023 is out, selected candidates must download the allotment order using their dashboard login credentials from September 19, 2023, 9:00 a.m. onwards. They must report to the allotted college on or before September 23, 2023 5.00 pm.

Candidates who live outside of the Puducherry Region may report to the relevant colleges in person or online. For more information, candidates reporting via online mode may visit the college website.

The official notice further reads, “Candidates who have not submitted their recent renewed Residence / Community Certificates may download their allotment order after submitting the same through Grievance Attachment option in their dashboard on or before 23.09.2023, 3.00 pm.’’

