CG Board Time Table 2024: When Will CGBSE Theory Exams Be Held?

Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Date sheet 2024: CGBSE is expected to release the CG Board time table soon for classes 10th and 12th through a common PDF. Students can download CGBSE class 10, 12 datesheet on the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Check theory exams dates here 

Updated: Oct 27, 2023 14:00 IST
CG Board Time Table 2024 Soon
Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Date sheet 2024: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), will be releasing the CGBSE board exam timetable 2024 for classes 10th and 12th in online mode. As per the past year, it is expected that the board will release the CG Board datesheet 2024 pdf in December. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. 

Students appearing for CG board 10th, 12th exams 2024 can download the time table from the official website: cgbse.nic.in.The Chhattisgarh board timetable 2024 pdf will include exam dates and day, exam timings and instructions for the students. It is expected that the board exams will begin in March 2024. 

Check Past Year’s Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Time Table PDF Release Date 

CGBSE releases the CG board exam time table 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12th. Here, they can check past year’s date sheet release date to get an idea of when the board can announce the Chhattisgarh exam dates 2024 this time: 

Years 

cgbse.nic.in time table release date

2023

December 16, 2022

2022

December 30, 2021 

2021 

January 23, 2021 

2020

December 2019

2019

February 10, 2019

2018 

December 22, 2017

How to Download CG Board Time Table 2024 PDF?

As per past trends, it is expected that the board will release the datesheet in December on the official website only. Students can check below the steps to know how to download the CGBSE time table 2024 online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, check the recent announcement section

Step 3: Therein, click on the link for CG Board 10th, 12th time table 2024

Step 4: The pdf of Chhattisgarh time table will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the CG board datesheet PDF and keep it safe 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
