CG Board Time Table 2024: When Will CGBSE Theory Exams Be Held?

Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Date sheet 2024: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), will be releasing the CGBSE board exam timetable 2024 for classes 10th and 12th in online mode. As per the past year, it is expected that the board will release the CG Board datesheet 2024 pdf in December. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Students appearing for CG board 10th, 12th exams 2024 can download the time table from the official website: cgbse.nic.in.The Chhattisgarh board timetable 2024 pdf will include exam dates and day, exam timings and instructions for the students. It is expected that the board exams will begin in March 2024.

Check Past Year’s Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Time Table PDF Release Date

CGBSE releases the CG board exam time table 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12th. Here, they can check past year’s date sheet release date to get an idea of when the board can announce the Chhattisgarh exam dates 2024 this time:

Years cgbse.nic.in time table release date 2023 December 16, 2022 2022 December 30, 2021 2021 January 23, 2021 2020 December 2019 2019 February 10, 2019 2018 December 22, 2017

How to Download CG Board Time Table 2024 PDF?

As per past trends, it is expected that the board will release the datesheet in December on the official website only. Students can check below the steps to know how to download the CGBSE time table 2024 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, check the recent announcement section

Step 3: Therein, click on the link for CG Board 10th, 12th time table 2024

Step 4: The pdf of Chhattisgarh time table will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the CG board datesheet PDF and keep it safe

