Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

CG Vyapam Pre B.Ed Result 2025 Released, Direct link to Check Scorecard Here

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the Pre B.Ed Result 2025 along with the final answer key and merit list. Out of 1.90 lakh applicants, 1,26,808 students appeared for the exam. Students can check their results online at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Admissions will be done through counselling, expected to begin next month.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 11, 2025, 12:46 IST
CG Vyapam Pre B.Ed Result 2025 Released
CG Vyapam Pre B.Ed Result 2025 Released
Register for Result Updates

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has declared the Pre B.Ed Result 2025. All the students who gave the exam can now check their marks online. You just have to visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in and download your scorecard in PDF format.

The Pre B.Ed entrance exam was held on 22 May 2025, in the morning shift from 10:00 am to 12:15 pm. On the same day, the Pre D.El.Ed exam took place in the afternoon shift from 2:00 pm to 4:15 pm.

Right now, only the Pre B.Ed result is available. The Pre D.El.Ed results will be announced soon.

CG Pre B.Ed Final Answer Key and Merit List 2025 Out

Along with the result, CG Vyapam has also released the final answer key and the merit list for the Pre B.Ed Exam 2025. The merit list has names of 1,26,808 students who appeared for the exam.

Earlier, on 10 June 2025, a provisional answer key (temporary key) was shared. Students were allowed to check and raise their doubts or objections. After checking all the objections carefully, CG Vyapam released the final answer key, and the result was made based on it.

For the CG Pre B.Ed Exam 2025, nearly 1.90 lakh students had applied. Out of these, 1,26,808 students actually appeared for the exam.

How to Check CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025?

Follow these easy steps to check your CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025’ from the list.

Step 4: Enter your registered mobile number, password, and the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Related Stories

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future use.

CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025: Admission and Counselling

Last year, about 14,400 B.Ed seats were available in nearly 150 colleges across the state. But this year, some B.Ed colleges did not get approval, so the number of seats might be less. Now, students will get admission through counselling, which is likely to start next month.

Also Read:TS POLYCET Counselling 2025

Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News