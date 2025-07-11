CG Vyapam Pre B.Ed Result 2025 Released, Direct link to Check Scorecard Here

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has declared the Pre B.Ed Result 2025. All the students who gave the exam can now check their marks online. You just have to visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in and download your scorecard in PDF format.

The Pre B.Ed entrance exam was held on 22 May 2025, in the morning shift from 10:00 am to 12:15 pm. On the same day, the Pre D.El.Ed exam took place in the afternoon shift from 2:00 pm to 4:15 pm.

Right now, only the Pre B.Ed result is available. The Pre D.El.Ed results will be announced soon.

CG Pre B.Ed Final Answer Key and Merit List 2025 Out

Along with the result, CG Vyapam has also released the final answer key and the merit list for the Pre B.Ed Exam 2025. The merit list has names of 1,26,808 students who appeared for the exam.