CG Vyapam Pre B.Ed Result 2025 Released, Direct link to Check Scorecard Here

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has declared the Pre B.Ed Result 2025. All the students who gave the exam can now check their marks online. You just have to visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in and download your scorecard in PDF format.
The Pre B.Ed entrance exam was held on 22 May 2025, in the morning shift from 10:00 am to 12:15 pm. On the same day, the Pre D.El.Ed exam took place in the afternoon shift from 2:00 pm to 4:15 pm.
Right now, only the Pre B.Ed result is available. The Pre D.El.Ed results will be announced soon.
CG Pre B.Ed Final Answer Key and Merit List 2025 Out
Along with the result, CG Vyapam has also released the final answer key and the merit list for the Pre B.Ed Exam 2025. The merit list has names of 1,26,808 students who appeared for the exam.
Earlier, on 10 June 2025, a provisional answer key (temporary key) was shared. Students were allowed to check and raise their doubts or objections. After checking all the objections carefully, CG Vyapam released the final answer key, and the result was made based on it.
For the CG Pre B.Ed Exam 2025, nearly 1.90 lakh students had applied. Out of these, 1,26,808 students actually appeared for the exam.
How to Check CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025?
Follow these easy steps to check your CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on ‘CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025’ from the list.
Step 4: Enter your registered mobile number, password, and the captcha code shown on the screen.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future use.
CG Pre B.Ed Result 2025: Admission and Counselling
Last year, about 14,400 B.Ed seats were available in nearly 150 colleges across the state. But this year, some B.Ed colleges did not get approval, so the number of seats might be less. Now, students will get admission through counselling, which is likely to start next month.
