CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Datesheet Released, Check Subject-wise Dates Here

The Chhattisgarh Board has released the CGBSE 10, 12 supplementary exam dates in online mode. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the datesheet from the official website- cgbse.nic.in. Check the complete timetable here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 18:15 IST
CG Board 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has issued the date sheet of CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the Chhattisgarh board compartmental exams can check and download the complete schedule from the official website- cgbse.nic.in. 

As per the given schedule, the CGBSE 10th supplementary exam will be conducted from July 6 to July 14, 2023. Whereas for class 12th, the board will conduct the supplementary exam from July 6 to July 20, 2023, respectively.

Check CGBSE Board 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Datesheet - Direct Link (Click Here)

CGBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can check the exam dates of CG 10th board supplementary exams 2023 in the table below:

Dates 

Subjects

July 6, 2023

First language - Hindi, Hindi Standard, Hindi special

July 7, 2023

Second language - English standard, English special

July 8, 2023

Mathematics

July 10, 2023

Science

July 11, 2023

Vocational courses -

Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile-service technician, Health care, Agriculture, Media and entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), Beauty and wellness, Electronics and Hardware

July 12, 2023

Social Science

July 13, 2023

Third language - 

Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia

July 14, 2023

Music (Only for blind students)

Drawing and painting (for mute and deaf students)

CGBSE Board Class 12 Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can check CG board class 12th supplementary exam dates in the table below:

Dates 

Name of the subjects

July 6, 2023

Hindi

July 7, 2023

Sanskrit 

July 8, 2023

History, Business Studies, Element of Maths and Science for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition 

July 10, 2023

Geography and Physics

July 11, 2023

Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Designing, Physiology and First Aid

July 12, 2023

Sociology

July 13, 2023

Second language - 

English

July 14, 2023

Maths, Computer Application (Arts and Commerce), Indian Music, Drawing and Designing, Dance Art, Stenotyping, Agriculture (Arts), Home Science (Arts), Anatomy, Physiology & Hygiene, Commercial Mathematics, Industrialisation. 

July 15, 2023

Biology, Economics, Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of India Art, Elements of Science

July 18, 2023

Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Oriya

July 20, 2023

Psychology 

