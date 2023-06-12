CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Datesheet Released, Check Subject-wise Dates Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CG Board 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has issued the date sheet of CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the Chhattisgarh board compartmental exams can check and download the complete schedule from the official website- cgbse.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the CGBSE 10th supplementary exam will be conducted from July 6 to July 14, 2023. Whereas for class 12th, the board will conduct the supplementary exam from July 6 to July 20, 2023, respectively.

CGBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can check the exam dates of CG 10th board supplementary exams 2023 in the table below:

Dates Subjects July 6, 2023 First language - Hindi, Hindi Standard, Hindi special July 7, 2023 Second language - English standard, English special July 8, 2023 Mathematics July 10, 2023 Science July 11, 2023 Vocational courses - Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile-service technician, Health care, Agriculture, Media and entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), Beauty and wellness, Electronics and Hardware July 12, 2023 Social Science July 13, 2023 Third language - Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia July 14, 2023 Music (Only for blind students) Drawing and painting (for mute and deaf students)

CGBSE Board Class 12 Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can check CG board class 12th supplementary exam dates in the table below:

Dates Name of the subjects July 6, 2023 Hindi July 7, 2023 Sanskrit July 8, 2023 History, Business Studies, Element of Maths and Science for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition July 10, 2023 Geography and Physics July 11, 2023 Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Designing, Physiology and First Aid July 12, 2023 Sociology July 13, 2023 Second language - English July 14, 2023 Maths, Computer Application (Arts and Commerce), Indian Music, Drawing and Designing, Dance Art, Stenotyping, Agriculture (Arts), Home Science (Arts), Anatomy, Physiology & Hygiene, Commercial Mathematics, Industrialisation. July 15, 2023 Biology, Economics, Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of India Art, Elements of Science July 18, 2023 Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Oriya July 20, 2023 Psychology

