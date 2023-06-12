CSEET July Session 2023 Registrations to End on June 15, Get Steps to Download Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CSEET July Session Registrations 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration process for ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July session on June 15, 2023. Candidates who are wishing to apply for the CSEET July session 2023 exam can fill out the registration form through the official website- icsi.edu

They are required to enter the necessary login details in the application form to get register for the CSEET July 2023 exam. As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CSEET July session exam on July 8. The exam will be held in online computer-based test mode.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Check official notification here

CSEET July 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

CSEET July 2023 Exam Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the CSEET July session 2023 in the table below.

Events Dates Last date to register for CSEET July Session July 15, 2023 CSEET July Exam July 8, 2023

Documents required for CSEET July 2023 registrations

Candidates must keep the following information/documents ready before filling the CSEET 2023 application form:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Candidate's photograph (between 20kb to 50kb)

Candidate's signature (between 10kb to 20kb)

Date of birth certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit card or hall ticket of class 12 (if appearing)

Pass Certificate/ Marksheet of class 12th

Category certificate (for availing fee concession)

Valid ID proofs (Aadhar card/Passport/ Voter ID/Driving License/PAN card/ration card)

How to apply for CSEET July session 2023

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for CSEET July session.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI- icsi.edu

Step 2: After this, click on the online services

Step 3: Now look for the register for CSEET exam link available on the homepage

Step 4: Select all the required checkboxes and then click on proceed to CSEET 2023 registration

Step 5: Enter all the necessary details as asked and make the payment of application fee

Step 6: Upload the valid documents and then submit the application form after cross-checking all the details

Step 7: Make the payment and download the receipt for future use

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: GSEB 10th Supplementary Registration Ends Today at sscpurakreg.gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here