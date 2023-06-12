GSEB 10th Supplementary Registration Ends Today at sscpurakreg.gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

GSEB 10th Supplementary Registrations 2023: The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) will end the registrations for Gujarat Board class 10th supplementary exam today, June 12, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who failed the GSEB SSC board exams can appear for the GSEB 10th compartmental exams by applying through the official websites- gseb.org and sscpurakreg.gseb.org.

As per the official notification, candidates can submit their supplementary application form by June 12, 2023, till 5 PM. Earlier, the last date to register for GSEB 10th supplementary exam 2023 was June 8 but then later it got extended to June 12.

Candidates who have failed in one or two subjects in the GSEB SSC result 2023 can appear for the supplementary exam in order to improve their marks. However, those candidates who have failed in more than two subjects will have to give the GSEB 10th exam next year.

GSEB 10th Supplementary Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notification here

How to register for Gujarat Board 10th supplementary exam 2023?

Candidates can submit their applications in online mode. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the GSEB SSC supplementary application form.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Gujarat board- gseb.org, sscpurakrej.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on Gujarat SSC supplementary Exam application form link

Step 3: Log in with the necessary credentials

Step 4: Fill out all the required details and make the payment of prescribed application fee and submit the form to proceed further

Step 5: Download the Gujarat 10th supplementary application form and save it for future use

