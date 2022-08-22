CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): Check CG Board Supply Results at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): Ending the long wait, Chhattisgarh Board has declared the CG Board Supplementary Result 2022 today. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 for Supply Examination held in July 2022. Keeping in mind the ease of checking the CG Board Class 10 and 12 Results, the outcome has been published online and made available to the students via the official portal - cgbse.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 has also been placed below as well:

Supplementary Exam Held in July

According to the details shared by the Chhattisgarh Board, the CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students was held in July 2022. The exam was held between 4th and 16th July 2022 for the students who were unsatisfied with their result in the regular examination. CG Board had announced Class 10 and Class 12 Result for regular students on 14th May 2022. The CGBSE 10th Result 2022 saw overall pass percentage of 74.23%, while the success ratio for Class 12 students was 79.30%.

How to check CG Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 online?

To provide a quick and easy alternative to check CG Board Result 2022 online, the exam authority has declared the Class 10 and 12 Results for Supplementary Examination online. Candidates who have appeared for the Supplementary Examination held in July, need to log onto the website cgbse.nic.in and locate link for Students Corner on the website. On the next page, candidates need to locate and click on link for ‘Supplementary Examination.’ Following this, students will see a new page with input fields for exam roll number and security captcha code. Enter the requisite details in the concerned fields, verify and submit them on the portal. In response, CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen as a digital scorecard. Download CGBSE Supply Result Scorecard on your device and take printout for future reference.

