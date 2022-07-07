CLAT 2022 2nd Allotment List (OUT): Check Selection Status at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CLAT 2022 2nd Allotment List (OUT): The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2022 Seat Allotment Results for the Round 2 of Counselling Process. As per the official update, the Consortium has released the CLAT 2022 Allotment List which consists of the names of the law aspirants / candidates who are seeking admission to the law courses offered by NLUs across the country. CLAT 2022 qualified candidates who have participated in the 2nd Round of Counselling, can now check their individual results by logging onto the exam portal - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To make this process simpler, a direct link for CLAT 2022 2nd Allotment List is also placed below, from where candidates can easily access it.

Check CLAT 2022 2nd Allotment List/Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

Selected Candidates to Complete Admission Process by 9th July

Along with releasing the CLAT 2022 2nd Allotment Result for the on-going counselling process, the exam authority in its official notification has said that all the candidates who have been shortlisted for admission need to complete the admission formalities by 9th July 2022. Candidates who have been selected and allotted seat under the 2nd Round of Counselling, will be required accept the allotted seats and upload the necessary admission-related documents in CLAT Registration Portal. On the other hand, candidates also need to contact the respective law university that has been allotted to them and share the required documents for the complete and finalization of admission process. The final step in the confirmation of admission is payment of the balance fee for the concerned course/programme.

CLAT 2022 Admission Confirmation Guidelines - Read Official Notification Here

How to check CLAT 2022 Allotment Result online?

Like all other key activities and documents, the CLAT 2022 Allotment Result for the 2nd Round of Counselling has been declared online and made available to the candidates via the official portal. Candidates need to log onto the exam portal - consortiumofnlus.ac.in and enter their registered credentials to log on the website. After logging in, candidates will be able to check their allotment status and the college/university allotted to them as per their preference.

Also Read: NEET 2022 Admit Cards: NTA to Release Hall Tickets Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Demand for Postponement Intensify