CLAT 2022 Registrations End Today, Know How to apply for CLAT Law entrance test at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Registration Ends Today: Today will be the last chance for law aspirants to register for CLAT 2022. Yes, as per the official schedule, the Consortium of National Law Universities will end the registration process for Common Law Entrance Test, CLAT 2022 today - 9th May 2022. Candidates who are ye to apply for the national-level law entrance examination are advised to do so at the earliest. The CLAT 2022 online application form will be available until tonight and can be filled in by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

What is CLAT 2022 Exam Date and Time?

According to the schedule published by the consortium earlier, the CLAT 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on 8th May, but it was rescheduled and deferred until 19th June later on by the Consortium. Now, as per the revised schedule, the CLAT 2022 will be held on 19th June 2022 in a single afternoon session i.e., from 2 PM to 4 PM.

CLAT 2022 Application Fee

CLAT 2022 exam is a centralized national-level exam being held to screen candidates for admission to undergraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities and other participating institutes. The exam is held for both UG - undergraduate and PG - postgraduate levels. In terms of application fee, candidates from General, OBC, PwD, PIO, OCI categories will be required to pay Rs 4000/-. While SC, ST and BPL categories candidates will have to pay Rs 3500/- as the application fee for CLAT 2022.

Category Applicable Fee General, OBC, PwD, PIO, OCI Rs 4000/- SC, ST, BPL Rs 3500/-

CLAT 2022 application fee can be paid using any digital payment mode or method including Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking.

