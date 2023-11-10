CLAT 2024 Registration Last Date, Application Correction Window Open Until November 12

CLAT 2024 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2024 registration window today, November 10, 2023. Eligible candidates yet to submit their applications for the entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The Consortium of NLU’s has also announced the last date for students to make necessary changes in their filled application and edit test centre preferences. The last date for students to make the changes is November 12, 2023.

CLAT 2024 registration window is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also submit their applications through the direct link provided below.

CLAT 2024 Registration - Click Here

CLAT 2024 Registration and Application Process

The link for students to complete the CLAT 2024 registration and application process is available on the official website of CLAT 2024. Follow the steps provided below to register for the law entrance exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link given

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the CLAT 2024 applications

Step 5: Submit required documents

Step 6: Enter the test centre preferences

Step 7: Complete the application fee submission

Step 8: Click on the final submission link

CLAT 2024 New Test Centres Added

CNLU’s have added two new exam centres to the existing list. The new CLAT 2024 centres added are Diu (UT of DNH & DD) and Silvassa (UT of DNH & DD). Students who have completed the registration and application process and wish to edit their test centre preferences can login using the registration credentials and edit the test centre preferences. As per the dates provided, the last date for students to make changes in the applications is November 12, 2023

Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2023 November Session Result Date and Time Out, Check Schedule Here