CLAT 2024 Set 3 Sample Question Papers To Be Released Today, Get Direct Link Here

CLAT 2024 Sample Papers: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2024 set 3 sample questions today, October 3, 2023. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2024 exams can download the sample question papers through the link given on the official website. According to the official notification, the CLAT 2024 set 3 sample question papers will be available on the official website by 5 p.m. today.

It must be noted that the CLAT 2024 sample questions will be available only for those students who have registered for the CLAT 2024 exams. The CLAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The sample question papers will help candidates understand the paper pattern thoroughly and help them prepare for the exams.

CLAT 2023 Set 3 Sample Question Paper Date and Time

Going by the official notification, the CLAT 2024 set 3 sample question paper will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The question papers will be issued for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2024 exams can log in through the link available on the official website from 5 pm onwards to download the sample question paper.

Steps to Download CLAT 2024 Sample Question Paper

The CLAT 2024 sample question paper will be available on the official CLAT website soon. Students preparing for the exams can follow the steps given below to download the CLAT 2024 sample papers.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 login window and enter the credentials

Step 3: Click on the CLAT 2024 sample question paper link

Step 4: Download the file for further reference

CLAT 2024 Exams

The CLAT 2024 exams will be held in December 2023. Students are to attempt a total of 120 questions in a total of 2 hours. The exam will include sections namely - English (Comprehension), Legal Reasoning, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

Every correct answer will fetch one mark while every incorrect answer will carry a negative marking of 0.25.

