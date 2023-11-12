CLAT 2024 Correction Window Closes Today, Make Changes At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Application Window: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2024 application correction window today, November 12, 2023. Eligible students who have completed the online registration and application process for the CLAT 2024 and wish to make changes to their applications can visit the official website to complete the application editing process.

The CLAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The application edit window is open for the fields like candidate name, date of birth, reservation eligibility, and exam centre preference. Those who need to make changes in the following fields on the application can visit the official website and log in using their mobile number and password created during the registration.

CLAT 2024 application correction window is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also make the changes in the CLAT 2024 applications through the direct link given here.

CLAT 2024 Application Correction - Click Here

How to Edit CLAT 2024 Applications

The CLAT 2024 application correction window is available until today, November 12, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the law entrance exam and wish to make changes to their application form can also follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 login window and enter the credentials

Step 3: Click on the application edit window

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

CLAT 2024 exams will be conducted on December 3, 2023. Questions will be asked from sections like English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques

