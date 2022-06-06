CLAT Admit Card 2022 Released, Download CLAT 2022 Hall Tickets online via consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Admit Card 2022 Released: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming law entrance exam. The Common Law Admission Test, CLAT Admit Card 2022 has been released online and made available online on the official website. Candidates who have registered for CLAT 2022 Exam and paid the requisite application fee are advised to log onto the portal - consortiumofnlus.ac.in to download CLAT 2022 Admit Card. Alternatively, a direct link to the page from which CLAT Admit Card 2022 is available is also placed below:

Download CLAT 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

CLAT 2022 Exam on 19th June 2022

According to the schedule released today, the Consortium will be holding the CLAT 2022 Exam for Postgraduate and undergraduate level programmes on 19th June 2022. With just two week left for the exam, it is important for the registered candidates to download CLAT 2022 admit card from the official website. CLAT Admit cards are mandatory and without it candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre and appear for the exam. Even after the exam, the CLAT Admit Card 2022 are to be retained safely until the CLAT Result 2022 is announced.

CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released - Read Official Notice Here

How to Download CLAT 2022 Admit Cards online?

To ensure quick and easy availability of CLAT Admit Card 2022, the Consortium has released the hall tickets online on the official website. Registered candidates need to log onto the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in and locate link for 'Release of admit cards.' Thereafter, candidates will be taken to the login page of the website, where they need to entire their login credentials. After logging onto the portal, the CLAT Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details mentioned on the CLAT Admit Card 2022 and download the softcopy and take printout for future reference.

In case anyone is facing any issues in downloading CLAT Admit Card 2022, candidates can reach out to helpline via phone at 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days). Alternatively, candidates can also write to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in to get their queries resolved.

Also Read: NEET PG Result 2022: NEET PG Rank List Released, Scorecard to be Available Soon at nbe.edu.in