CLAT Exam Centers 2024: Check List of New CLAT Test Centers Here

CLAT Exam Centres 2024: The authorities have added two more exam centres from Diu and Silvassa to the list. Candidates going to appear for CLAT 2024 can check out the test centres list here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 30, 2023 18:02 IST
CLAT Exam Centres 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held in offline mode for admission to 24 national law universities and more than 60 affiliated law colleges. CLAT 2024 will be administered in 131 cities in 23 states and 4 union territories across the country.

The authorities have recently added two new exam centres in Diu and Silvassa. CLAT exam centres 2024 have been allocated based on candidates’ choices and the availability of seats. The exam venue will be mentioned on the CLAT 2024 admit card.

CLAT Exam Centres 2024 List

Check out the list of CLAT 2024 test centres below:

Agra

Gandhinagar

Kolkata

Ahmedabad

Allahabad

Gangtok

Kota

Amritsar

Aurangabad

Ghaziabad

Kurukshetra

Barrackpore

Barasat

Gorakhpur

Lucknow

Madurai

Gurugram

Greater Noida /Noida

Mohali

Mumbai

Haldwani

Guwahati

Muzaffarpur

Mysore

Cuttack

Bhopal

Hisar

Nagpur

Bilaspur

Hyderabad

Imphal

Varanasi

Indore

Jabalpur

New Delhi

Navi Mumbai

Bhubaneswar

Calicut

Jaipur

Patiala

Chandigarh

Jalandhar

Patna

Coimbatore

Chennai

Jammu

Pune

Durg

Dehradun

Jamshedpur

Raipur

Shimla

Ernakulum

Tirunelveli

Ranchi

Tiruchirappalli

Amrawati (Maharashtra)

Kanpur

Shillong

Srinagar

Siliguri

Thane

Rajahmundry

Salem

Sonepat

Thiruvananthapuram

Puducherry

Kanyakumari

Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada

Chittor/Tirupathi

Kottayam

Faridabad

Hooghly

Kurnool

Tirunelveli

Bangalore

Hubli / Dharwad

Vellore

Gwalior

Vadodara

Surat

Meerut

Mangalore

Rajkot

Diu

Silvassa

Jodhpur

Documents to Carry Inside CLAT Exam Centres 2024

Check out the list of items that are permitted inside the examination hall:

  • CLAT Admit Card 2024
  • Valid D proof such as an Aadhar card, voter ID
  • Self-health declaration
  • Ballpoint pen and pencil
  • Water bottle (Transparent)


