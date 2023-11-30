CLAT Exam Centers 2024: Check List of New CLAT Test Centers Here

CLAT Exam Centres 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held in offline mode for admission to 24 national law universities and more than 60 affiliated law colleges. CLAT 2024 will be administered in 131 cities in 23 states and 4 union territories across the country.

The authorities have recently added two new exam centres in Diu and Silvassa. CLAT exam centres 2024 have been allocated based on candidates’ choices and the availability of seats. The exam venue will be mentioned on the CLAT 2024 admit card.

CLAT Exam Centres 2024 List

Check out the list of CLAT 2024 test centres below:

Agra Gandhinagar Kolkata Ahmedabad Allahabad Gangtok Kota Amritsar Aurangabad Ghaziabad Kurukshetra Barrackpore Barasat Gorakhpur Lucknow Madurai Gurugram Greater Noida /Noida Mohali Mumbai Haldwani Guwahati Muzaffarpur Mysore Cuttack Bhopal Hisar Nagpur Bilaspur Hyderabad Imphal Varanasi Indore Jabalpur New Delhi Navi Mumbai Bhubaneswar Calicut Jaipur Patiala Chandigarh Jalandhar Patna Coimbatore Chennai Jammu Pune Durg Dehradun Jamshedpur Raipur Shimla Ernakulum Tirunelveli Ranchi Tiruchirappalli Amrawati (Maharashtra) Kanpur Shillong Srinagar Siliguri Thane Rajahmundry Salem Sonepat Thiruvananthapuram Puducherry Kanyakumari Visakhapatnam Vijayawada Chittor/Tirupathi Kottayam Faridabad Hooghly Kurnool Tirunelveli Bangalore Hubli / Dharwad Vellore Gwalior Vadodara Surat Meerut Mangalore Rajkot Diu Silvassa Jodhpur

Documents to Carry Inside CLAT Exam Centres 2024

Check out the list of items that are permitted inside the examination hall:

CLAT Admit Card 2024

Valid D proof such as an Aadhar card, voter ID

Self-health declaration

Ballpoint pen and pencil

Water bottle (Transparent)

Also Read: IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 Closes Today; Check Editable Fields Here