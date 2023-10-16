  1. Home
  3. CMA December 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA December 2023: ICMAI will close the application correction window for the ICMAI CMA December examination tomorrow: October 17, 2023. Registered candidates who are yet to make the necessary modifications in their application form can do the same by visiting the official website - examicmai.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 16, 2023 17:10 IST
ICMAI CMA December 2023: The Institute Of Cost Accountants Of India (ICMAI) will close the application correction window for the ICMAI CMA December session examination tomorrow: October 17, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who are yet to make the necessary modifications in their Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam application form can do the same by visiting the official website - examicmai.in.

As per the given details, candidates can correct/ update/ change the required details in the application form by Tuesday: October 17, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to make the corrections. 

CMA December 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

CMA December 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the ICMAI CMA December session exam in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to make the corrections in the application forms

October 17, 2023

CMA Foundation exam date

December 17, 2023

How to edit the CMA December 2023 application form online?

Candidates who wish to make the necessary modifications to the ICMAI CMA December session application form can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - examicmai.in

Step 2: Click on the direct application link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: Submit the details and download the confirmation page for future use

