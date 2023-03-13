CMAT 2023 Registrations Close Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2023 Registration: The CMAT 2023 Registration and Application window will close today - March 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to appear for the Common Management Admission Test 2023 can complete the registration and application process through the link available here.

The National Testing Agency had earlier set the last date for candidates to submit the CMAT 2023 applications to March 6, 2023, which was then extended to March 13, 2023. Candidates can register for the entrance exams by following the steps given here.

Candidates must also note that the CMAT 2023 application correction window for the CMAT 2023 applications will open on March 14, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in to complete the registrations.

CMAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

CMAT 2023 Schedule

Event Date Last date to submit CMAT 2023 Registrations March 13, 2023 CMAT 2023 Application Correction window March 14 to 16, 2023 CMAT 2023 Admit Card Will be announced later on website CMAT 2023 Exams Will be announced later on website

CMAT 2023 Registration Process

The CMAT 2023 Registration window will close today. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the CMAT 2023 entrance exams can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and online application process.

Step 1: Visit the CMAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter all the required details in the online registration form

Step 4: Log in to fill out the CMAT 2023 applications

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the CMAT 2023 application form and click on the final submission

