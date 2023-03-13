    CMAT 2023 Registrations Close Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

    CMAT 2023 Registration window will close today. Candidates eligible to apply for the CMAT 2023 exams can complete the registration and application process through the link available here.

    CMAT 2023 Registration: The CMAT 2023 Registration and Application window will close today - March 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to appear for the Common Management Admission Test 2023 can complete the registration and application process through the link available here. 

    The National Testing Agency had earlier set the last date for candidates to submit the CMAT 2023 applications to March 6, 2023, which was then extended to March 13, 2023. Candidates can register for the entrance exams by following the steps given here. 

    Candidates must also note that the CMAT 2023 application correction window for the CMAT 2023 applications will open on March 14, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in to complete the registrations. 

    CMAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

    CMAT 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Last date to submit CMAT 2023 Registrations 

    March 13, 2023

    CMAT 2023 Application Correction window

    March 14 to 16, 2023

    CMAT 2023 Admit Card

    Will be announced later on website

    CMAT 2023 Exams

    Will be announced later on website

    CMAT 2023 Registration Process

    The CMAT 2023 Registration window will close today. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the CMAT 2023 entrance exams can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and online application process.

    Step 1: Visit the CMAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter all the required details in the online registration form

    Step 4: Log in to fill out the CMAT 2023 applications

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

    Step 6: Submit the CMAT 2023 application form and click on the final submission

    Related Stories