COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration Starts Today at comedk.org, Check Exam Schedule, How to Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the admission application for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, February 15, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested and wish to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exams can register themselves by visiting the official website- comedk.org.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2023 examinations is April 24, 2023. However, candidates appearing for the COMEDK UGET 2023 to get admission into various engineering and architecture programmes can apply through the direct link mentioned below to register for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exams.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

COMEDK UGET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to COMEDK UGET 2023 in the table given below.

Events Dates COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations Open February 15, 2023 Availability of Mock Test online March 23, 2023 Last Date to Register for COMEDK UGET 2023 April 24, 2023 Application Correction Window for COMEDK UGET 2023 Open April 26, 2023 Last Date to Edit COMEDK UGET 2023 Application Form April 29, 2023 COMEDK UGET 2023 Admission Ticket Download May 18, 2023 Last Date to Download COMEDK UGET 2023 Admission Ticket May 28, 2023 COMEDK UGET Exam May 28, 2023 Provisional Answer Key May 30, 2023 Last Date for Receiving Challenges in Provisional Answer Ke June 1, 2023 Final Answer Key Release June 6, 2023 COMEDK UGET 2023 Scorecard June 10, 2023

How to Register for COMEDK UGET 2023?

Candidates appearing for COMEDK UGET 2023 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit COMEDK's official website- comedk.org

Step 2: Look for the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Now, click on new registration and enter all the required details asked

Step 4: Login using the user ID and password

Step 5: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the COMEDK UGET 2023 application form

Step 6: Now, upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of fees

Step 7: Go through the form and then click on submit

Step 8: Take a few printouts of the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration form for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2023

As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to read all the important information mentioned in the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam brochure available on the official website before filling out the admission application form.

