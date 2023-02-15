    COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration Starts Today at comedk.org, Check Exam Schedule, How to Apply Here

    COMEDK UGET 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has commenced the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, February 15, 2023. Interested candidates can register themselves through the official website- comedk.org. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 11:06 IST
    COMEDK UGET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the admission application for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, February 15, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested and wish to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exams can register themselves by visiting the official website- comedk.org.

    As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2023 examinations is April 24, 2023. However, candidates appearing for the COMEDK UGET 2023 to get admission into various engineering and architecture programmes can apply through the direct link mentioned below to register for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exams.

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Important Dates

    Candidates can check the important dates related to COMEDK UGET 2023 in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations Open

    February 15, 2023

    Availability of Mock Test online

    March 23, 2023

    Last Date to Register for COMEDK UGET 2023

    April 24, 2023

    Application Correction Window for COMEDK UGET 2023 Open

    April 26, 2023

    Last Date to Edit COMEDK UGET 2023 Application Form

    April 29, 2023

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Admission Ticket Download

    May 18, 2023

    Last Date to Download COMEDK UGET 2023 Admission Ticket 

    May 28, 2023

    COMEDK UGET Exam

    May 28, 2023

    Provisional Answer Key

    May 30, 2023

    Last Date for Receiving Challenges in Provisional Answer Ke

    June 1, 2023

    Final Answer Key Release

    June 6, 2023

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Scorecard

    June 10, 2023

    How to Register for COMEDK UGET 2023?

    Candidates appearing for COMEDK UGET 2023 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit COMEDK's official website- comedk.org

    Step 2: Look for the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Now, click on new registration and enter all the required details asked 

    Step 4: Login using the user ID and password 

    Step 5: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the COMEDK UGET 2023 application form

    Step 6: Now, upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of fees

    Step 7: Go through the form and then click on submit

    Step 8: Take a few printouts of the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration form for future reference

    COMEDK UGET 2023

    As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to read all the important information mentioned in the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam brochure available on the official website before filling out the admission application form. 

