COVID in Noida Schools: Health Department issues Advisory after 20 students test positive, Get Details Here

COVID in Noida Schools: With over 20 COVID positive cases being found in minors, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department has issued a special advisory to all schools in the district. As per media reports, this week around 10+ school students were found to be positive for Coronavirus raising concerns among parents about sending them to school. With the rise in the COVID-19 cases among school students, the total number of positive cases has risen to 90 in the Noida district, of which 20 are minors.

Any Student With Symptom to be Reported to Health Department

The key guideline which has been prescribed in the COVID-19 advisory issued by the Noida Health Department is about the detection of COVID-19-related symptoms among the students. The department has directed school administrations to report any child or student who showcases symptoms such as cough, cold, fever or any other symptom of COVID-19.

The health advisory has been issued by CMO, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma. It reads “You are requested that if any child studying in your school has a cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using helpline no-1800492211 or email ID cmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time.”

13 Students, 3 Teachers Positive in a Private School

The Health Advisory from Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department comes following the identification of 16 cases from a private school in Noida. In total 13 students and 3 teachers from a private school have tested positive for COVID-19 within this week. Following the identification of these cases, the school has been told to switch to online learning mode till next week. In addition to this, the Health Department also informed that 33 more people, including the 10 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday morning, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 90.

Private Schools Intensify anti-COVID Measures

Amid rising COVID-19 cases among school students, private schools in the district have intensified their countermeasures to curb the spread of COVID-19. As part of this, many schools have issued advisories to the parents and students to be more vigilant against the contagion. Parents have been advised not to send their children to school if they are showcasing symptoms of fever, cough, cold or diarrhoea. Similarly, students who have visited any foreign country have also been asked to complete a quarantine period before resuming school. In addition to this, students have also been asked to carry a bottle of sanitiser and a spare mask for students as part of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

