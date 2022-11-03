CSAB 2022 Counselling: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Check at csab.nic.in

CSAB Special Round 2 Allotment: Central Seat Allocation Board will be releasing the CSAB Counselling Special Round 2 Allotment List Today - November 3, 2022. According to the schedule provided, the allotment result for CSAB Special round 2 will be available at 5 PM today. Candidates who had selected the option to participate in the Special Round 2 Counselling and those who were not allotted seats in the first round can visit the official website of CSAB Special today to check the allotment result.

CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result was announced on October 30, 2022. Students were provided time to accept or surrender and exit the first round until November 1, 2022. According to the schedule the Online Reporting; Payment of Institute Admission Fee-II, Document Upload, and Responding to queries of the Document Verifying Officer, and the Physical Verification of PwD candidates for the CSAB special round 2 will be conducted from November 3 to 5, 2022.

The CSAB Special Round 2 allotment result will be available on the official website - csab.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the CSAB Special Round 2 allotment result will also be given here as soon as the results are announced online.

What after the CSAB Special Round 2 Allotment Result

After the CSAB Special Round 2 Allotment Result is announced on the official website candidates who have been allotted seats as per their preference can complete the initial admission process until November 5, 2022. The last day to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer (CSAB Special Round-2) is November 6, 2022. The Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes by all candidates who have confirmed their seats through JoSAA - 2022 and/or CSAB Special Rounds 2022 and Balance Fee Payment by the candidates at the allotted institute has to be completed by November 9, 2022.

How to check CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result

The CSAB 2022 Round 2 Special Allotment Result will be announced on the official website. The link will be available under the CSAB Special section on the website. Candidates can check the steps provided here to download the CSAB Round 2 Allotment Result.

Step 1: Visit the CSAB official website

Step 2: Click on the CSAB Special Category

Step 3: Click on the Special Round 2 Allotment Result

Step 4: Enter the CSAB 2022 Login credentials in the link given

Step 5: Download the CSAB 2022 Special Allotment Result 2022 for further reference

CSAB counselling is conducted for those students who have secured top ranks in JEE Main 2022 exams and are seeking admission to the NIT+ System through the special rounds. Admissions under the special category will be conducted to institutions like the National Institute of Technology, NIT, Institutes of Information Technology, IIIT, Indian Institutes of Engineering, Science and Technology IIEST, and Other Government Funded Technical Institutes, GFTIs.

