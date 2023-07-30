CSAB 2023 Special Round Counselling Registration Starts, Check Details Here

CSAB 2023 Special Round Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has commenced the registration process for special round counselling for the candidates who are seeking admission into various NITs, IIEST, IITs, SPAs and other GFTIs from today: July 30, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible and candidates must participate in the seat allotment process by registering themselves through the official website: csab.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, candidates are required to submit the online request of restoring the category before July 31 upto 5 pm. They can respond to the queries regarding the category restoration by August 31, 2023, by 5 pm.

According to the details provided on the official portal, all candidates who are having a provisionally allocated seat in the NIT+ system and have paid Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) are also required to pay the Partial Admission Fee (PAF) online from their JoSAA portal between July 29 to 31, 2023 by 5 pm. The non-payment of the PAF within the specified time will lead to the cancellation of the allocated seat.

How to register for the CSAB 2023 special round online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the CSAB 2023 special round counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB - csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Register using JEE Main 2023 details

Step 3: Upload the required documents as asked in the given format

Step 4: Make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Now, fill in the choices as per your preference

Step 6: Submit the details and download it for future use

CSAB 2023

The exam authorities conduct the CSAB 2023 after the completion of the admissions through JoSAA counselling. Those candidates who have not been allotted before will be able to register for the CSAB 2023 via different modes of admission channel mentioned below:

CSAB NEUT (for the North Eastern States and Union Territories)

CSAB UT (Supernumerary Seats for Union Territory)

CSAB SFTI (Self-Financed Technical Institutes)

