CSAB 2023 Special Round Schedule Released; Counselling Begins on July 30

CSAB 2023 Special Round: Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB has released the special round schedule. As per the dates released, the counselling process shall begin on July 30, 2023. Eligible candidates must participate in the seat allotment process by applying on the official website: csab.nic.in.

Further, the authorities have asserted that if the candidates are occupying a seat in DASA-2023, they will not be allowed to participate in the CSAB-Special round. Such candidates must surrender/withdraw the DASA-2023 seats before the specified date in order to be eligible for the CSAB 2023 special round.

CSAB 2023 Counselling Schedule PDF Click Here

CSAB 2023 Special Round: Registration and Choice Filling

Candidates may submit a request for restoring the category online by July 31. Any questions posed on category restoration must receive a response from the applicants by August 31. Candidates will be granted admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) through CSAB.

The authorities will display the vacancies after JoSSA counselling on August 3, 2023, at 10.00 AM. The registration, payment of the special round enrolment fee (IAF-I + SRPF), and choice filling will also begin on August 3. The last day to fill in preferences is August 8, 2023, up to 12.00 PM.

CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

According to the schedule, the CSAB special round 1 seat allocation result will be released on August 8, 2023, at 8:00 PM. In response, candidates can freeze, slide, float, surrender, withdraw, and exit between August 8 to 11, 2023 up to 5.00 PM.

Those who accept the allocated seats must complete online reporting during the same time period. Meanwhile, CSAB 2023 special round 2 seat allotment will be displayed on August 13, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.

CSAB Supernumerary Round 2023

The CSAB Supernumerary round counselling will be conducted by CSAB-2023 through its online portal for admission to supernumerary seats in selected NITs (NIT Durgapur, NIT Calicut, SVNIT Surat) for candidates with state of eligibility as Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

