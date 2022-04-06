CUET 2022 Registration Process to Start Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How to Apply and Documents Required

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022 Registration Begins Today: CUET 2022 online application and registration process will begin today – 6th April 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for the CUET 2022 online via the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Created On: Apr 6, 2022 07:52 IST
    Modified on: Apr 6, 2022 07:53 IST
    CUET 2022 Registration Begins Today: NTA – National Testing Agency will commence the CUET 2022 Application Process from today – 6th April 2022. The Common University Admission Test 2022 (CUET) registration process will be held completely online from today after the application date was deferred from its original date of 2nd April. Today, the CUET 2022 application process will be available to the candidates via the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once the CUET 2022 application form goes live on the official website, it will also be available to the candidates via the direct link placed below:

    Apply for CUET 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

    CUET 2022 Important Dates

    CUET 2022 application process will start from today – 6th April 2022 and will continue for nearly a month, ending on 6th May 2022. Apart from these dates, NTA is yet to notify exact dates for other exam-related events including dates for CUET 2022 exam. Tentatively, candidates should expect CUET 2022 exam to be held in the 3rd Week of July 2022. Some indicative or tentative dates for CUET 2022 are listed below:

    CUET 2022 Application Process

    CUET 2022 Exam Event

    Date

    Application Process Begins

    6th April 2022

    Application Process Ends

    6th May 2022

    Last Date for Payment of Fee

    6th May 2022

    Admit Card Release Date

    2nd Week of June 2022

    CUET 2022 Exam Date

    2nd Week of July 2022

    Release of Provisional Answer Key

    July 2022

    Raising Objections against CUET Answer key

    July 2022

    Release of CUET Final Answer Key

    July 2022

    CUET 2022 Result Declaration

    To be Announced

    CUET 2022 Merit List

    To be Announced

    CUET 2022 Counselling

    2nd Week of August onwards

    How to apply for CUET 2022 online?

    To help applicants complete the process in a smooth and convenient manner, the detailed procedure describing how to apply for CUET 2022 has been explained below:

    • Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – cuet.samarth.ac.in
    • Step 2: Find and click on the ‘New Registration’ Link given on the Homepage
    • Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details
    • Step 4: Log onto the portal using your newly created credentials
    • Step 5: Fill in the necessary academic, personal and contact details in the CUET 2022 application form
    • Step 6: Upload supporting documents, passport size photographs and signature
    • Step 7: Download the submission confirmation page softcopy for future reference

    What Documents are required for CUET 2022 Registration?

    With CUET 2022 application process starting today, it is also important for candidates and applicants to be aware of the documents and details required to fill-up the form. To avoid any last-minute problems or chaos, candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready with them in advance before starting the online CUET 2022 registration process:

    • Class 12 School / Institute / Board Name
    • Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
    • Migration Certificate, if available
    • Category / Reservation Certificate, if applicable
    • Scanned Copy of Passport size photograph
    • Scanned Copy of Signature
    • Valid Govt issued ID Card (PAN card, Aadhaar Card etc)

    CUET 2022 exam structure has undergone several changes and modifications this year, with it being made mandatory for UG Admissions to 45 Central Universities. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any changes that may be announced today.

