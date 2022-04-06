CUET 2022 Registration Process to Start Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How to Apply and Documents Required

CUET 2022 Registration Begins Today: NTA – National Testing Agency will commence the CUET 2022 Application Process from today – 6th April 2022. The Common University Admission Test 2022 (CUET) registration process will be held completely online from today after the application date was deferred from its original date of 2nd April. Today, the CUET 2022 application process will be available to the candidates via the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once the CUET 2022 application form goes live on the official website, it will also be available to the candidates via the direct link placed below:

Apply for CUET 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET 2022 Important Dates

CUET 2022 application process will start from today – 6th April 2022 and will continue for nearly a month, ending on 6th May 2022. Apart from these dates, NTA is yet to notify exact dates for other exam-related events including dates for CUET 2022 exam. Tentatively, candidates should expect CUET 2022 exam to be held in the 3rd Week of July 2022. Some indicative or tentative dates for CUET 2022 are listed below:

CUET 2022 Application Process CUET 2022 Exam Event Date Application Process Begins 6th April 2022 Application Process Ends 6th May 2022 Last Date for Payment of Fee 6th May 2022 Admit Card Release Date 2nd Week of June 2022 CUET 2022 Exam Date 2nd Week of July 2022 Release of Provisional Answer Key July 2022 Raising Objections against CUET Answer key July 2022 Release of CUET Final Answer Key July 2022 CUET 2022 Result Declaration To be Announced CUET 2022 Merit List To be Announced CUET 2022 Counselling 2nd Week of August onwards

How to apply for CUET 2022 online?

To help applicants complete the process in a smooth and convenient manner, the detailed procedure describing how to apply for CUET 2022 has been explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – cuet.samarth.ac.in Step 2: Find and click on the ‘New Registration’ Link given on the Homepage

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘New Registration’ Link given on the Homepage Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details Step 4: Log onto the portal using your newly created credentials

Step 4: Log onto the portal using your newly created credentials Step 5: Fill in the necessary academic, personal and contact details in the CUET 2022 application form

Step 5: Fill in the necessary academic, personal and contact details in the CUET 2022 application form Step 6: Upload supporting documents, passport size photographs and signature

Step 6: Upload supporting documents, passport size photographs and signature Step 7: Download the submission confirmation page softcopy for future reference

What Documents are required for CUET 2022 Registration?

With CUET 2022 application process starting today, it is also important for candidates and applicants to be aware of the documents and details required to fill-up the form. To avoid any last-minute problems or chaos, candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready with them in advance before starting the online CUET 2022 registration process:

Class 12 School / Institute / Board Name

Class 12 School / Institute / Board Name Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate Migration Certificate, if available

Migration Certificate, if available Category / Reservation Certificate, if applicable

Category / Reservation Certificate, if applicable Scanned Copy of Passport size photograph

Scanned Copy of Passport size photograph Scanned Copy of Signature

Scanned Copy of Signature Valid Govt issued ID Card (PAN card, Aadhaar Card etc)

CUET 2022 exam structure has undergone several changes and modifications this year, with it being made mandatory for UG Admissions to 45 Central Universities. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any changes that may be announced today.

Also Read: DU Admission Policy 2022 Explained: Know Course-specific guidelines, Sports Quota, Minority Quota, ECA Quota Details Here