CUET 2023: UGC Chief Urges Central Universities to Consider CUET PG Scores for Admissions

CUET PG 2023: University Grants Commission Chief M Jagadesh Kumar recently asked all the Central Universities across the country to adopt CUET (Common University Entrance Test) PG Exams for the admissions to the 2023-24 Academic year.

The UGC chief stated that CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities for students from across the country. He further pointed out that the exams will help marginalized students and those belonging to remove areas along with helping to establish better connections with universities. The aim of the common entrance test was to enable candidates to cover a broad outreach and be a part of the admission process to the various Central and other Participating universities, he further stated.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency recently announced the schedule for the CUET PG 2023 examinations. As per the dates provided, the CUET PG 2023 exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023. NTA will be conducting the CUET UG and PG exams for the 2023 session. Last year was the first edition of the CUET entrance exams for the UG and PG Admissions at the Central Universities.

The UGC chairman has further urged the Central Universities to join CUET PF just as they have done CUET UG as it will enhance opportunities for students from across the country to join India’s best Universities.

About CUET Exams

CUET Exams were introduced in 2022 for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the Central Universities across the country., Candidates who have completed their class 12/three-year degree are eligible to apply for the UG PG Admissions.

