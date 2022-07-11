CUET PG 2022: Application Fee Payment Deadline Today, Complete CUET PG Application Fee Payment at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Application Fee Payment: Following the formal completion of the CUET PG 2022 application window, the NTA will end the application fee payment option today. As per the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) completed the CUET PG 2022 application process on 10th July 2022. After the conclusion of the application correction window, the testing agency is expected to end the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate, CUET PG 2022 fee payment today for all the registered candidates. So, any candidate who has registered for CUET PG 2022 exam but has not paid the requisite application fee, will have time to dos o until 11:50 PM today - 11th July 2022.

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow

With the application process for CUET PG 2022 exam concluded, the next step in the exam cycle would be the application correction window. Like it was done for all other national-level entrance exams, the NTA will offer a one-time facility to the candidates to correct mistakes and edit errors in their application form from tomorrow. The CUET PG 2022 Schedule released by the exam authority says that the application correction window for the postgraduate level entrance exam will be available from 12th to 14th July 2022. During this period, candidates will be allowed to edit their CUET PG 2022 application form and make changes to specific fields.

How to Pay CUET PG 2022 Application Fee Online?

In line with the application process for CUET 2022, which was held completely online, the apex testing agency has also enabled payment of the CUET 2022 application fee completely online mode. To pay CUET PG 2022 application fee, candidates need to log onto the portal - cuet.nta.nic.in and log in using their registered credentials. After logging in, candidates need to pay the requisite amount of the CUET PG application fee using digital payment modes. After paying the fee, candidates need to re-submit the application form. In the final step, please download a softcopy PDF of the CUET PG 2022 application form submission page or take a printout for future reference. As of now, NTA has not notified the CUET PG 2022 exam dates on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a check on jagranjosh.com to get the latest news and updates related to CUET PG 2022.

Also Read: CUET Admit Card 2022 (Today): NTA to release CUET 2022 Admit Cards Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, say Sources