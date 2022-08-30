    CUET PG 2022: Check Marking Scheme, Section-wise Format of Central Universities Entrance Test for PG Courses Here

    CUET PG 2022: NTA will be holding the Central Universities Entrance Test for PG Courses from 1st to 11th September 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can go through CUET PG exam pattern, number of questions and marking scheme here. 

    Updated: Aug 30, 2022 19:10 IST
    CUET PG 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 from 1st to 11th September.  Each date and slot will have different subjects or test papers. The PG entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Also, it will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) languages. 
     
    Recently, NTA released the admit card for CUET PG exams 2022 in online mode. Those appearing for the CUET PG 2022 exam scheduled to be held on 1st, 2nd and 3rd September can download the admit card on the website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Apart from that they can also check here the CUET PG exam pattern and other related details. 

    CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern Highlights

    Highlights 

    Particulars

    Mode of the examination

    Computer-based test (CBT)/Lan-based/Online

    Medium/ Language

    English and Hindi

    Duration of the examination

    Two hours

    Type of questions

    Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

    Total number of Questions

    100

    Total Marks

    400

    Negative marking

    Yes

    Marking Scheme

    +4 for correct answer and -1 for an incorrect answer

    Total sections in the question paper

    2

    Name of the section and number of questions asked from it

    Section A: Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, and or General Knowledge, Mathematical Ability and Analytical Skills

    Section B: Domain Specific Questions

    CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern

    Paper code

    Question pattern

    PGQP01

    The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two section - Part A: 25 Questions consisting of Language Comprehension or Verbal AbilityPart B: 75 Domain Knowledge Questions comprising of Teaching Aptitude, Social Sciences, Mathematics & Science)

    PGQP02 to PGQP07PGQP09 to PGQP37, PGQP39PGQP41 to PGQP59PGQP61 to PGQ73PGQP75 to PGQ77

    The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A: Consisting of Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative ability and Analytical Skills comprising 25 MCQs.Part B: Domain Knowledge comprising 75 MCQs.

    PGQP08, PGQP74, PGQP78

    The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A : 25 Questions (Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Knowledge, and Mathematical/Quantitative ability )Part B: 75 Questions Domain knowledge e.g. Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering etc.

    PGQP60

    The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A: 25 Questions (General Knowledge/Awareness, Mathematical Ability and Logical Reasoning)Part B: 75 Questions of specific language.

    PGQP38

    100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, Mathematical/ Quantitative ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning)

    PGQP40

    100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, General Knowledge/ Awareness, Computer Basics and Logical Reasoning)

    CUET PG 2022 Marking Scheme 

    As per the released marking scheme of CUET PG, each question will carry four marks. For every correct answer, the candidate will get full marks whereas, for incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score. The unanswered or unattempted responses will be given no marks. In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks will be given to all the candidates irrespective of whether the fact who has attempted it or not.
     

