CUET PG 2022: Check Marking Scheme, Section-wise Format of Central Universities Entrance Test for PG Courses Here

CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern Highlights
Highlights
Particulars
Mode of the examination
Computer-based test (CBT)/Lan-based/Online
Medium/ Language
English and Hindi
Duration of the examination
Two hours
Type of questions
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total number of Questions
100
Total Marks
400
Negative marking
Yes
Marking Scheme
+4 for correct answer and -1 for an incorrect answer
Total sections in the question paper
2
Name of the section and number of questions asked from it
Section A: Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, and or General Knowledge, Mathematical Ability and Analytical Skills
Section B: Domain Specific Questions
CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern
Paper code
Question pattern
PGQP01
The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two section - Part A: 25 Questions consisting of Language Comprehension or Verbal AbilityPart B: 75 Domain Knowledge Questions comprising of Teaching Aptitude, Social Sciences, Mathematics & Science)
PGQP02 to PGQP07PGQP09 to PGQP37, PGQP39PGQP41 to PGQP59PGQP61 to PGQ73PGQP75 to PGQ77
The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A: Consisting of Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative ability and Analytical Skills comprising 25 MCQs.Part B: Domain Knowledge comprising 75 MCQs.
PGQP08, PGQP74, PGQP78
The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A : 25 Questions (Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Knowledge, and Mathematical/Quantitative ability )Part B: 75 Questions Domain knowledge e.g. Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering etc.
PGQP60
The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A: 25 Questions (General Knowledge/Awareness, Mathematical Ability and Logical Reasoning)Part B: 75 Questions of specific language.
PGQP38
100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, Mathematical/ Quantitative ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning)
PGQP40
100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, General Knowledge/ Awareness, Computer Basics and Logical Reasoning)