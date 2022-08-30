CUET PG 2022: Check Marking Scheme, Section-wise Format of Central Universities Entrance Test for PG Courses Here

CUET PG 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 from 1st to 11th September. Each date and slot will have different subjects or test papers. The PG entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Also, it will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) languages.

Recently, NTA released the admit card for CUET PG exams 2022 in online mode. Those appearing for the CUET PG 2022 exam scheduled to be held on 1st, 2nd and 3rd September can download the admit card on the website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Apart from that they can also check here the CUET PG exam pattern and other related details.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern Highlights

Highlights Particulars Mode of the examination Computer-based test (CBT)/Lan-based/Online Medium/ Language English and Hindi Duration of the examination Two hours Type of questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total number of Questions 100 Total Marks 400 Negative marking Yes Marking Scheme +4 for correct answer and -1 for an incorrect answer Total sections in the question paper 2 Name of the section and number of questions asked from it Section A: Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, and or General Knowledge, Mathematical Ability and Analytical Skills Section B: Domain Specific Questions

CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern

Paper code Question pattern PGQP01 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two section - Part A: 25 Questions consisting of Language Comprehension or Verbal AbilityPart B: 75 Domain Knowledge Questions comprising of Teaching Aptitude, Social Sciences, Mathematics & Science) PGQP02 to PGQP07PGQP09 to PGQP37, PGQP39PGQP41 to PGQP59PGQP61 to PGQ73PGQP75 to PGQ77 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A: Consisting of Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative ability and Analytical Skills comprising 25 MCQs.Part B: Domain Knowledge comprising 75 MCQs. PGQP08, PGQP74, PGQP78 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A : 25 Questions (Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Knowledge, and Mathematical/Quantitative ability )Part B: 75 Questions Domain knowledge e.g. Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering etc. PGQP60 The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two parts - Part A: 25 Questions (General Knowledge/Awareness, Mathematical Ability and Logical Reasoning)Part B: 75 Questions of specific language. PGQP38 100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, Mathematical/ Quantitative ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) PGQP40 100 Questions (Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, General Knowledge/ Awareness, Computer Basics and Logical Reasoning)

CUET PG 2022 Marking Scheme

As per the released marking scheme of CUET PG, each question will carry four marks. For every correct answer, the candidate will get full marks whereas, for incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score. The unanswered or unattempted responses will be given no marks. In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks will be given to all the candidates irrespective of whether the fact who has attempted it or not.