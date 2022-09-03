CUET PG Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download CUET PG Hall Tickets for 5th and 6th Sept Exam at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG 202 Admit Card for the next two exam days. NTA has released and published CUET PG 2022 Hall tickets for the upcoming national-level entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on 5th and 6th Sept 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Common University Entrance Test 2022 Post Graduate Examination on these days can now log onto the official portal to access and download the hall tickets. The CUET PG 2022 Admit Card has been published online and made available to the candidates via the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also find a direct link to download CUET PG 2022 admit cards below:

Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022 (5th/6th Sept) - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 - Important Instructions to Keep in Mind

Along with publishing the CUET PG Admit Card 2022 for the next two days of the postgraduate level entrance exam, the exam authority has also released some important instructions and points that candidate should keep in mind. The most important among them are listed below:

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 is issued to the candidate provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. Candidates facing difficulties in downloading CUET PG Admit Card 2022, can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022 online?

As done for earlier days of the CUET PG 2022 Exam, the hall tickets for registered candidates have been released and published online. To access or download CUET PG Admit Card 2022, candidates will be required to log onto the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and locate the link for hall ticket download from the candidate activity section. Once on the dedicated page, candidates will have to enter their details i.e., Application Number and Date of Birth along with the security pin displayed on the screen. Submission of these details on the website will bring up the CUET 2022 PG Admit Card for the 5th and 6th Sept Examination. From here, candidates can download the hall tickets as a PDF document softcopy or take a printout of the same for future reference.

