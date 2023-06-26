CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released for June 27 Exam, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) admit card has been released for June 27 exam. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance test can download the hall ticket on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in by entering the login credentials. The candidates are advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same.

National Testing Agency (NTA)is conducting CUET PG exams 2023 for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from June 5th to 17th their tests would now be scheduled on June 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th, 2023.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the admission ticket is given below:

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Official Link Click Here

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can go through the below steps to download a hall ticket for June 27 exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on CUET admit card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

What if a Discrepancy Arises while Downloading CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700.

