CUET PG result 2023 date to be announced soon: UGC chairman

CUET PG Result 2023 Date: The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the CUET PG result date will be announced soon and the final answer key will be uploaded in a few days. Candidates can download their final CUET PG answer key 2023 online at cuet.nta.nic.in. Based on that, NTA will declare the CUET result.

Earlier, NTA released the provisional CUET PG answer key on July 13 and candidates were allowed to raise challenges against it till July 16 by 11 PM. CUET PG 2023 was held from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023. The exam took place in 295 cities throughout India and 24 cities internationally.

Latest updates by UGC Chairman via Tweet

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date.” Check his tweet below:

CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date. pic.twitter.com/raANTgaRpn — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 17, 2023

CUET PG Result 2023 Date

Earlier, the CUET PG result was expected to be announced in mid-July. However, as of now, there has been no update regarding the result announcement date and time. Many candidates who appeared for the exam have been flooding Twitter with requests to declare the CUET PG results 2023 as several state government colleges have already started the admission process for postgraduate courses. Therefore, it is expected that CUET PG results can be announced by this week, official confirmation is still awaited.

How to download CUET PG result 2023?

The result is announced in online mode at the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download CUET PG results 2023 scorecard.

Step 1: Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG result download link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password

Step 5: Submit it and the CUET PG scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a few printouts of it

