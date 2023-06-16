CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Released for June 18 Exam, Over 23 thousand Students to Appear

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Admit Card has been released for June 18 exam. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance test must download the CUET PG 2023 admit card on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET PG admit cards for 23613 candidates. They are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket carefully. As per the data released, NTA has issued admit cards for more than 26 lac candidates.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The official statement of NTA reads, “The Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent days.”

CUET UG Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download CUET admit card 2023 is attached below:

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Link Click Here

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can check out the following step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket-

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Download admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: CUET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout

What Details Will be Mentioned on CUET Admit Card 2023?

Check out the important details that will be mentioned on the admission ticket-

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Parents Name

Roll number

Exam date and time

Subject Name

Gender

Exam Venue

Exam Day Guidelines

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released for Exams Schedule from June 15 to 17, Get Direct Link Here