CUET UG 2023: Application Correction Window Close Today, Check at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Application Correction: CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window to close today - April 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the CUET UG 2023 exams and need to make changes in the application form can visit the official website of CUET to make the necessary changes in the CUET UG 2023 applications.

Candidates can make changes in the CUET UG 2023 applications based on the fields permitted. To make the changes, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the application number and password in the login link.

The CUET UG 2023 application link is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.i. Candidates can also complete the CUET UG 2023 application correction through the direct link given here.

CUET UG 2023 application correction - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Fields

Students can make changes in any one of the following fields on the CUET UG 2023 applications

Candidate Name

Father Name

Mother Name

Photograph - Image Upload

Signature – Image Upload

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the field

Class 10/ equivalent details

Class 12/ equivalent details

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category / PwBD

Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities within the same State / UT

Examination City Selection (all 02 preferences)

Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

How to make changes in CUET UG 2023 Application Form

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to make the necessary changes in the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 Candidate Login

Step 3: Enter the Application number and Password

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the online application form

Step 5: Review the corrections and click on the final submission link

