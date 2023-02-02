CUET UG 2023: Check Common University Entrance Test Exam Pattern and Syllabus Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the admission process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 examination soon on the official website. As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Once the CUET UG 2023 registration portal is activated, students will be able to fill out the registration form from the official websites- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held between May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the past trends, the examination pattern for CUET UG 2023 is given in the table below.

Sections Subjects/ Tests No. of Questions Duration To be Marked Section IA 13 Languages 50 45 minutes for each language 40 in each language Section IB 19 Languages Section II 27 Domain Specific Subjects 50 45 minutes for each language 40 Section III General Test 75 60 minutes 60

CUET UG 2023 Syllabus

As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in English language including 12 other languages given below.

Languages Section IA Section IB English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu. German, Chinese, Arabic, French, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Spanish, Tibetan, Dogri, Santhali, Bodo, Konkani, Maithili, Manipuri, Sindhi, Kashmiri, and Nepali.

According to past trends, candidates can go through the CUET UG 2023 syllabus for specific domains in the table given below.

Section Name Section II (27 Domain Subjects) Accountancy/Book Keeping Agriculture Anthropology Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry Business Studies Chemistry Environmental Studies Computer Science/Informatics Practices Economics/Business Economics Engineering Graphics Entrepreneurship Fine Arts/Visual Arts(Sculpture/Painting)/ Commercial Art Geography/ Geology History Home Science Knowledge Tradition-Practices India Legal Studies Mass Media/Mass Communication Mathematics Performing Arts: Classical Dance (Kathak/ Bharatanatyam/ Manipuri/ Kathakali/ Odissi/Kuchipudi/)

Drama / Theatre

Music General (Hindustani/ Percussion/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Non-Percussion) Physical Education /National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ Yoga Physics Political Science Psychology Sanskrit Sociology Teaching Aptitude

CUET UG 2023 Syllabus for General Test (Section III)

General Knowledge

Current Affairs

General Mental Ability

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Reasoning

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

CUET UG 2023

As per the recent updates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG exam was first conducted in the year 2022 for admission into various undergraduate programmes in all central universities.

