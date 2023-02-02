    CUET UG 2023: Check Common University Entrance Test Exam Pattern and Syllabus Here

    CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the admission process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 examination soon on the official website. As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Once the CUET UG 2023 registration portal is activated, students will be able to fill out the registration form from the official websites- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held between May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. 

    CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

    As per the past trends, the examination pattern for CUET UG 2023 is given in the table below.

    Sections

    Subjects/ Tests

    No. of Questions

    Duration

    To be Marked

    Section IA

    13 Languages

    50

    45 minutes for each language

    40 in each language

    Section IB

    19 Languages

    Section II

    27 Domain Specific Subjects

    50

    45 minutes for each language

    40

    Section III

    General Test

    75

    60 minutes

    60

    CUET UG 2023 Syllabus

    As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in English language including 12 other languages given below.

     

    Languages

    Section IA

    Section IB

    English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu.

    German, Chinese, Arabic, French, Italian,  Russian, Japanese, Spanish, Tibetan, Dogri,  Santhali, Bodo, Konkani, Maithili, Manipuri, Sindhi, Kashmiri, and Nepali.

    According to past trends, candidates can go through the CUET UG 2023 syllabus for specific domains in the table given below.

    Section 

    Name 

    Section II (27 Domain Subjects) 

    Accountancy/Book Keeping

    Agriculture

    Anthropology

    Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry

    Business Studies

    Chemistry

    Environmental Studies

    Computer Science/Informatics Practices

    Economics/Business Economics

    Engineering Graphics

    Entrepreneurship

    Fine Arts/Visual Arts(Sculpture/Painting)/ Commercial Art

    Geography/ Geology

    History

    Home Science

    Knowledge Tradition-Practices India

    Legal Studies

    Mass Media/Mass Communication

    Mathematics

    Performing Arts:

    • Classical Dance (Kathak/ Bharatanatyam/ Manipuri/ Kathakali/ Odissi/Kuchipudi/)
    • Drama / Theatre
    • Music General (Hindustani/ Percussion/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Non-Percussion)

    Physical Education /National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ Yoga

    Physics

    Political Science

    Psychology

    Sanskrit

    Sociology

    Teaching Aptitude

    CUET UG 2023 Syllabus for General Test (Section III)

    • General Knowledge 
    • Current Affairs 
    • General Mental Ability 
    • Numerical Ability 
    • Quantitative Reasoning
    • Logical and Analytical Reasoning

    CUET UG 2023

    As per the recent updates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)  UG exam was first conducted in the year 2022 for admission into various undergraduate programmes in all central universities.

