CUET UG 2023: Check Common University Entrance Test Exam Pattern and Syllabus Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the admission process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 examination soon on the official website. As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Once the CUET UG 2023 registration portal is activated, students will be able to fill out the registration form from the official websites- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held between May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023.
CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern
As per the past trends, the examination pattern for CUET UG 2023 is given in the table below.
|
Sections
|
Subjects/ Tests
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
To be Marked
|
Section IA
|
13 Languages
|
50
|
45 minutes for each language
|
40 in each language
|
Section IB
|
19 Languages
|
Section II
|
27 Domain Specific Subjects
|
50
|
45 minutes for each language
|
40
|
Section III
|
General Test
|
75
|
60 minutes
|
60
CUET UG 2023 Syllabus
As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in English language including 12 other languages given below.
|
Languages
|
Section IA
|
Section IB
|
English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu.
|
German, Chinese, Arabic, French, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Spanish, Tibetan, Dogri, Santhali, Bodo, Konkani, Maithili, Manipuri, Sindhi, Kashmiri, and Nepali.
According to past trends, candidates can go through the CUET UG 2023 syllabus for specific domains in the table given below.
|
Section
|
Name
|
Section II (27 Domain Subjects)
|
Accountancy/Book Keeping
|
Agriculture
|
Anthropology
|
Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry
|
Business Studies
|
Chemistry
|
Environmental Studies
|
Computer Science/Informatics Practices
|
Economics/Business Economics
|
Engineering Graphics
|
Entrepreneurship
|
Fine Arts/Visual Arts(Sculpture/Painting)/ Commercial Art
|
Geography/ Geology
|
History
|
Home Science
|
Knowledge Tradition-Practices India
|
Legal Studies
|
Mass Media/Mass Communication
|
Mathematics
|
Performing Arts:
|
Physical Education /National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ Yoga
|
Physics
|
Political Science
|
Psychology
|
Sanskrit
|
Sociology
|
Teaching Aptitude
CUET UG 2023 Syllabus for General Test (Section III)
- General Knowledge
- Current Affairs
- General Mental Ability
- Numerical Ability
- Quantitative Reasoning
- Logical and Analytical Reasoning
CUET UG 2023
As per the recent updates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG exam was first conducted in the year 2022 for admission into various undergraduate programmes in all central universities.
Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Registrations to Commence Soon, Check Details Here