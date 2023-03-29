CUET UG 2023 Registration To Close Tomorrow, Apply Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to close the registration window for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) tomorrow i.e. March 30, 2023, up to 9:50 pm. Candidates who have not filled out the CUET UG 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

A total of 206 universities including 44 universities and 33 state universities have chosen CUET UG 2023. However, candidates can pay the application fee till March 30, up to 11.50 pm. Candidates must register themselves before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any extensions. They can check out the steps to apply for CUET UG 2023 here.

Registered candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the CUET UG 2023 application form between April 1 and 3, 2023. The authorities will announce the city of the examination on April 30, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for CUET UG 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for CUET UG 2023 till March 30, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register and complete registration process

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 5: Submit the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

NTA Instructions for Registered Candidates

As per NTA instructions, candidates who have already submitted the CUET UG 2023 application form can choose more subjects, courses, and Universities. Whereas, those who have already chosen 10 subjects are allowed to replace or remove the previously opted. However, candidates will have to pay an additional fee for selecting more subjects.

“Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” the NTA added.

Also Read: IGNOU January 2023 Session: Application Deadline for Online, ODL Programmes Extended Again