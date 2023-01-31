CUET UG 2023 Registrations Expected To Begin Soon, Check Details Here

CUET UG 2023 Registration Begins Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate courses soon. It is expected that the CUET UG 2023 application form will be made available in the first week of February. Once the registration process starts, candidates will be able to apply for the entrance test on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar asserted that the CUET UG 2023 Registrations will be started in the 1st week of February. UG along with the NTA also shared the exam dates for the CUET UG 2023 Exam. According to them, the CUET UG Exam will be conducted between May 21 and 31, 2023. The authorities have reserved dates from June 1 to 7, 2023. It is expected that the CUET UG 2023 Result will be out in the third week of June. However, no official notification has been released regarding the same.

How to Fill CUET UG 2023 Application Form?

The CUET UG 2023 Application form will be out soon on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once the form is available candidates can fill it up by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CUET UG 2023 Application form

Step 3: Register by filling required details

Step 4 : Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5 : Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 6 : Submit the form and download it

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

CUET UG 2023 Exam

Common Entrance University Test is a national-level exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). A total of 90 universities will be accepting CUET UG 2023 scores for admission.

The CUET 2023 exam will be a computer-based test having multiple choice questions (MCQs). It will be held in 13 languages across 498 centres (489 in India, 9 abroad) all over the world.

Also Read: IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Window Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in













