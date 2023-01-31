    CUET UG 2023 Registrations Expected To Begin Soon, Check Details Here

    CUET UG 2023 registrations are likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The application process is expected to start in the 1st week of February 2023. Check the latest updates here

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 12:36 IST
    CUET UG 2023 Registrations Expected Soon
    CUET UG 2023 Registrations Expected Soon

    CUET UG 2023 Registration Begins Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate courses soon. It is expected that the CUET UG 2023 application form will be made available in the first week of February. Once the registration process starts, candidates will be able to apply for the entrance test on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

    UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar asserted that the CUET UG 2023 Registrations will be started in the 1st week of February. UG along with the NTA also shared the exam dates for the CUET UG 2023 Exam. According to them, the CUET UG Exam will be conducted between May 21 and 31, 2023. The authorities have reserved dates from June 1 to 7, 2023. It is expected that the CUET UG 2023 Result will be out in the third week of June. However, no official notification has been released regarding the same.

    How to Fill CUET UG 2023 Application Form?

    The CUET UG 2023 Application form will be out soon on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once the form is available candidates can fill it up by following the below-mentioned steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.  cuet.samarth.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on CUET UG 2023 Application form
    • Step 3: Register by filling required details
    • Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password
    • Step 5: Upload documents and pay required fee
    • Step 6: Submit the form and download it
    • Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

    CUET UG 2023 Exam

    Common Entrance University Test is a national-level exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). A total of 90 universities will be accepting CUET UG 2023 scores for admission.

    The CUET 2023 exam will be a computer-based test having multiple choice questions (MCQs). It will be held in 13 languages across 498 centres (489 in India, 9 abroad) all over the world.

    Also Read: IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Window Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in






    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification