CUJ UG Admission 2025 Registration Start Tomorrow, JULY 15, Based on CUET Score

CUJ UG Admission 2025: CUET-qualified applicants can register for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) UG admissions 2025 on cuj.ac.in starting tomorrow, July 15. July 26 is the due date. For UR/OBC/EWS applicants, the non-refundable fee is Rs 800; for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 400; and for PwD/female candidates, it is Rs 200. JEE Main is taken into consideration for B.Tech admissions, which are solely determined by CUET UG scores.

CUJ UG Admission 2025: Registration for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) admission 2025 will open tomorrow, July 15. Before July 26, candidates with qualifying CUET scores may apply for CUJ UG admissions 2025. The official website, cuj.ac.in, is where qualified applicants can submit their applications for CUJ UG 2025 admissions.

A non-refundable registration/counseling cost of Rs 800 for UR, OBC, and EWS applicants, Rs 400 for SC and ST candidates, and Rs 200 (for DAP (PWD) and female candidates of all categories) must be paid online in order to register.Technical difficulties caused a delay in CUJ UG 2025 registration. However, according to the official statement, the other requirements for admission to CUJ UG 2025 are still the same. 

How To Apply For CUJ UG 2025 Registration?

  • Go to the Admission Portal for CUJ: Visit www.cuj.ac.in, the Central University of Jharkhand's official admissions website.

  • Register & Create Login: Create a login ID and password for your application by registering on the portal.

  • Complete the online application: Enter your new login information and correctly fill out the comprehensive online application.

  • Upload Documents: Attach a passport-size photo and scanned copies of all required paperwork, including mark sheets.

  • Pay Application Fee: Visit the official website to view the fee details and submit the non-refundable application cost online.

  • Application Form Submission: After carefully checking all of the information you have submitted, submit your application online.

  • Print Confirmation: For future use and monitoring, download and print the application ID and confirmation page.

CUJ 2025: Key Highlights

These are the key highlights for CUJ UG 2025 admissions given in a given table:

Feature

Details

Admission Basis

Strictly through CUET UG 2025 scores. No separate CUJ entrance exam.

Application Mode

Online via the official CUJ admission portal: www.cuj.ac.in.

Application Dates

Online registration starts July 15, 2025; ends July 26, 2025.

Eligibility

10+2 from a recognized board with minimum aggregate marks (varies by program), and valid CUET UG scores in relevant domain subjects. For B.Tech, JEE Main scores are also considered.

Counselling Process

Merit lists based on CUET UG/JEE Main scores, followed by online/offline counselling.

Document Verification

Mandatory physical reporting and document verification at the university.

Reservation Policy

Adheres to Government of India's reservation norms for various categories.

Application Fee

Non-refundable fee (e.g., Rs. 800 for UR/OBC/EWS, Rs. 400 for SC/ST, Rs. 200 for PwD/Female).

The registration cost for CUJ UG 2025 is non-refundable and can be used for up to three programs per applicant. On July 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG results 2025 for more than 13 lakh applicants. A total of 10,71,735 applicants took the CUET UG exam in 2025 this year.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

