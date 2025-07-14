CUJ UG Admission 2025 Registration Start Tomorrow, JULY 15, Based on CUET Score

CUJ UG Admission 2025: Registration for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) admission 2025 will open tomorrow, July 15. Before July 26, candidates with qualifying CUET scores may apply for CUJ UG admissions 2025. The official website, cuj.ac.in, is where qualified applicants can submit their applications for CUJ UG 2025 admissions.

A non-refundable registration/counseling cost of Rs 800 for UR, OBC, and EWS applicants, Rs 400 for SC and ST candidates, and Rs 200 (for DAP (PWD) and female candidates of all categories) must be paid online in order to register.Technical difficulties caused a delay in CUJ UG 2025 registration. However, according to the official statement, the other requirements for admission to CUJ UG 2025 are still the same.

How To Apply For CUJ UG 2025 Registration?