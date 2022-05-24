CUSAT Exams Except Final Semester Postponed, Revised Schedule Soon

CUSAT Exams Postponed: Cochin University of Science and Technology has postponed the exams conducted at the university except for the Final Semester examinations. According to the notification available on the official website, the exams scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to 31, 2022 have been postponed.

According to the notification issued the revised schedule of the postponed examination will be made available on the official website of the university soon. Candidates who were scheduled to appear for the CUSAT Semester examinations cann visit the official website of the university to check the notification issued.

CUSAT Exam Postponed Official notification

The University has earlier postponed the B.tech Degree 6th Semester examinations which were scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. The revised schedule for the postponed B.Tech exam is also awaited.

Exams postponed after Fever among hostel students

According to media reports, the CUSAT Exams have been postponed due to the spread of fever among university hostel students. The hostels on the campus have been shut and offline classes have also been suspended. District Medical Officer V Jayasree who visited the campus stated that there is no need to panic as none of the students are critical.

According to reports over 45 students including hostlers and day scholars fell ill and showed symptoms of food poisoning and viral fever. Nine of the students have also tested positive of COVID.

