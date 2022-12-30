    Delhi Govt asks Schools to Follow NCPCR Guidelines Against Corporal Punishment

    Delhi Government Schools asked to follow guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in all the aided and private schools in the National Capital. Check the complete details here.

    Updated: Dec 30, 2022 12:10 IST
    NCPCR guidelines in Delhi Schools
    NCPCR guidelines in Delhi Schools

    Delhi Government School NCPCR: Delhi Government has decided to implement the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPR) in all the schools in the capital city. According to reports, all the schools have been directed to follow the guidelines issued for eliminating corporal punishment in schools. 

    The government recently issued an official notice to the heads of the Government-Aises and Recognized unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education. 

    As per the recent notification released, all the heads of the government-aided and recognized unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education are hereby directed to familiarise themselves with the guidelines formulated by the NCPCR regarding eliminating corporal punishment in the schools. 

    What is Corporal Punishment in Schools?

    As per definition, Corporal Punishment means punishment that is physical in nature, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 prohibits ‘Physical Punishment’ and ‘Mental Harassment’ under Section 17(1) and makes it a punishable offense under Section 17(2).

    According to the Guidelines for Eliminating Corporal Punishment in Schools issued by NCPCR, Physical Punishment is understood as any action that causes pain/ hurt/ injury and discomfort to children however light.

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights was established by the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act 2005. The commission works under the guidelines of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The commission began working on March 7, 2007 and was mandated under Section 13 of the CPCR Act 2005 to ensure that all laws, policies, programmes, and administrative mechanisms are in consonance with the Child Rights perspective. Persons aged below 18 are considered children under this law.

    Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration To End Today, Apply Soon at innovateindia.mygov.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories