Delhi Govt to send 30 school principals to Cambridge University for Training, Check Details Here

Delhi School Principals Training: With an aim to learn more about providing global exposure to the principals on the use of digital technology in classrooms, around 30 Principals from Delhi Government Schools and Education Department officials will be going to the University of Cambridge, the UK next week.

As per reports, School principals will be provided with leadership training for 8 days at Cambridge University and will also be given exposure to the best educational practices in the world implemented in the schools in the UK. This is the second group of the year and the 14th in total which will be attending the training at Cambridge University from October 10, 2022, onwards.

Another team of 30 Delhi Govt school principals is going for training at world-famous Cambridge University, UK next week as part of our International Teacher Training program.



Had a long, meaningful discussion on Delhi’s education model & other excellent school systems globally. pic.twitter.com/LGJvaq0d08 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 3, 2022

Objective of the training programmes

The main objective of this leadership programme is to provide the principals of the Delhi Government Schools with the required exposure to the use of digital technology in classrooms, leadership skills, skills for managing high-performance teams, and innovative pedagogies used by teachers for the complete development of students in the UK.

Accprding to reports, during this visit, the team of Principals and officials will also be visiting three schools - Fulbridge Academy, Witchford Village College, and Chesterton Community College to get a better understanding of the effective implementation of education policies.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the school Principals to visit Cambridge with an open mind and absorb their best practices which will further help the government schools in Delhi.

With respect to Digital Technologies, the education minister has asked the team to focus on the purpose which is being resolved and how it can be incorporated into the education system in Delhi.

Over 400 Principals have already been trained at Cambridge Univ so far & more than 1000 by IIM Ahmedabad



Their learnings from worlds top institutions is raising Delhi’s Govt schools to world-class standards.



Wish them a fruitful trip! — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 3, 2022

Principals and Education Officers sent to Finland and Singapore

Until now a total of 400 School principals, teachers, and education department officials have been to Cambridge University for leadership training. Along with this, Delhi Government has also sent its government school principals and teachers to other countries like Finland and Singapore, While 59 Principals and teachers were sent to Finland, 300 were sent to Singapore in total.

During the training programme, the principals will be given the opportunity to meet Education Experts who are leading the change in the field of education in the UK and also meet principals and teachers from three local education institutions to understand how they are implementing the education policies of the country and what innovative pedagogical practices are being used in the schools in the UK which can add to the existing Delhi Education Model.

Also Read: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 Starts, Register Online at medadmgujarat.org Till 14 Oct